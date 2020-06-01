Attorney Marketing and Design Now Offering a Free Internet Marketing Checklist for Lawyers

One of the nation's leading marketing and design companies for attorneys is now offering a marketing checklist at no cost to those who need it.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Attorney Marketing and Design announced today that is now offering a free internet marketing checklist for lawyers.

"This checklist will help you identify what is missing from your current strategy and what you must focus on next to take your law firm to the next level," said Michael Hernandez, president for Attorney Marketing and Design.

Attorney Marketing and Design is an award-winning full-service Internet marketing and web design company providing Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google My Business Optimization, Responsive Web Design, Pay Per Click, Social Media Marketing, Content Management and more.

As it relates to the free checklist, which is available for download on the company's website, Hernandez noted that it can be tremendously frustrating trying to figure out how to get more cases from the Internet with so many different approaches (SEO, PPC, Social Media, Pay-Per-Lead) and various providers calling every day offering the next best thing (YellowPages, Avvo, FindLaw).

"Over the years working with numerous attorneys, reviewing hundreds of websites, we have discovered the key elements of a successful Internet marketing strategy, and we've boiled it down to a simple checklist," Hernandez said.

As for what makes the company different than any other company on the market, Hernandez pointed to the fact the company has 100 plus five-star Google reviews and that it is a documented award-winning digital marketing agency that's listed in the top one percent in the United States. Besides, customers receive personal attention, and there are no contracts to sign.

"We're not just another 'agency,' we are consultants,'" Hernandez stressed, before adding, "We think long term and value our customers' growth. We have the mindset to do what's in your best interest, and we will guide you down the right path, making the most out of every dollar you spend with us. We are readily available to answer your calls and respond quickly to emails. We value our clients and strive off of providing you with the best personal attention for your law firm's marketing needs."

About Attorney Marketing and Design

The mission of Attorney Marketing and Design is to give law firms of all sizes the legitimate opportunity to use search engines as a means for expanding their business. When handled properly, search engine optimization (SEO) allows law firms of any size to compete in almost any market. You can confide in Attorney Marketing and Design to treat your law firm with the care it deserves and provide you with the finest personal attention.

