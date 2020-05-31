His Highness the Head of State’s address for Samoa’s 58th Independence anniversary celebration, 1st June, 2020 Tuimalealiifano Vaaleto’a Sualauvi II Head of State’s Official Residence Vailele

SAMOA, May 31 - On this very special day, I greet you in the mighty Name of Jesus Christ. Fifty eight years ago, our country came together in accord, and with so much happiness to celebrate our first independence. Today, we pause to give God the glory and the praises, for His endless grace that has kept our country to survive the torrents of stormy seas and turbulences, over these many years of our independence.

The unprecedented spread of the pandemic, COVID 19 around the world, has subsequently led to readjustments in the way we operate our duties and responsibilities. We are at abnormal times as we continue to fortify our collective efforts to keep the COVID 19 at bay. As such, this is the first time since the genesis of our independence celebrations that the official programme for this year’s 58th independence celebration is being communicated through television and radios stations, and the Internet.

We welcome our 58th Independence anniversary with the guiding verse of our national anthem, ‘Samoa tulai, ma sisi ia lau fu’a, o lou pale lea, vaai ina fetu o loo ua agiagia mai, o le faailoga lea ua mafai na e tautai’, which translates ‘Samoa let us arise to raise our flag, our crown; see the stars flying therein, symbolising our ability to govern’. Our independence was predestined by God. He gave wisdom and understanding, perseverance and courage to our forefathers to believe that Samoa could govern her own affairs. Today marks another milestone of our independence and we remember and acknowledge with pride and heartfelt thanks the toil and contributions of our forefathers and leaders who championed our Independence and have led our Government and people from the beginning up to this day.

As the first, and oldest State among the independent nations in the Pacific, our country has grown in terms of our population and economic development. A clear direction has been set for the future through sustainable development modalities, plans and priorities of government to provide for the country now, and the generations to come. The knowledge and wisdom of our people have allowed them to confidently devise laws and policies, appropriate resources, and lead the implementation of developments in all sectors of the economy. These have required the close partnership between government Ministries and Corporations and our people, especially the support of our village chiefs and orators, church leaders, women committees, non-government organisations, private sector, and the business community. We acknowledge also with appreciation the love and support of our Samoan people abroad.

I acknowledge with sincere gratitude these joint national efforts and may we continue to embrace all which have enabled our development to progress. More importantly, may we continue to uphold the foundation of our existence through Jesus Christ, the Head of the Christian Faith, and our customs and traditions. Thank you Samoa for loving your country and for being faithful servants to our God.

Let me acknowledge with utmost appreciation the continuing support and kind assistance of our development partners. Their assistance in many spheres or our economic development is a living testament of genuine partnerships. These have been in existence for years and have grown from strength to strength. Thank you indeed for helping Samoa. We pray for God’s comfort and healing upon their countries and people during this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We should not lose faith and hope with so much happening around us to date.

Our country is grounded on our belief in God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the God of Israel, and the God of Samoa upon whom our Independent Nation is founded. We are also guided by our traditional values and customs in which love and respect for each other strengthen us. Let the Holy Spirit cast down the strongholds of the enemy that try to shaken us or move us. These will all come to pass. Let us remain focused on prayer, fasting and returning glory to our God, and look upon our Lord, who has promised us that He would not leave nor forsake us. Let us also pray for peace amongst us all, and in the world. Let us also pray for the peace of Israel, God’s chosen nation where Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour was born.

The COVID 19 can be numerically reversed to get the number 91. Psalms 91vividly reminds us that ‘you will not fear any danger by night or an arrow during the day; You will not be afraid of the diseases that come in the dark or sickness that strikes at noon’. ‘At your side, thousands of people may die, or even ten thousand right beside you, but you will not be hurt”. This is because, God is our refuge, and our strong tower. Let us remain in the shadow of His wings to keep us safe.

God bless all our people.

Happy Independence Day Samoa!

SOIFUA

June 1, 2020