EPIC INSPECTING OPENS TO PROVIDE HOME INSPECTIONS ALONG THE TREASURE COAST OF FLORIDA

We believe that performing a thorough and honest inspection is a prime way to bring peace of mind to real estate agents and buyers alike. Taking care of our clients is what we do. Period.”FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, USA, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic Inspecting has announced that its new home inspection services are now available throughout St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River, and Palm Beach Counties. Its E.P.I.C (Exclusive Property Inspection Company) services are available at affordable rates all along the Treasure Coast area, providing home sellers, home buyers, and real estate agents with peace of mind and protection against the unknown.
The management and inspection team at Epic Inspecting have a combined 20+ years of experience and ability to provide complete home inspections, air quality testing, water quality testing, and wind mitigation inspections, as well as termite inspections and the four-point inspections that cover home infrastructure systems (plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and roofing) for insurance companies and real estate agents.
Nick Stewart, co-owner of Epic Inspecting, wants real estate brokers and homeowners to know that "We are starting Epic Inspecting to provide quality service that's second to none to our customers. We believe that performing a thorough and honest inspection is a prime way to bring peace of mind to real estate agents and buyers alike. Taking care of our clients is what we do. Period"
Epic Inspecting offers a robust set of post-inspection warranties to enhance peace of mind, including a 90-day all-home warranty and a 5-year roof leak warranty. In addition, the firm offers appliance inspections that include an appliance recall check for life. Each inspection covers more than 400 vital points, and real estate agents and homebuyers receive a detailed inspection report that makes all findings clear and easy to understand.
Amongst the many promotions that EPIC is offering since opening their doors, their June promotion is by far what sets them apart from the pack. The first 10 home inspections during the month of June will be FREE. This will allow agents, brokers, and buyers to experience the EPIC difference. Epic Inspecting also offers a utility concierge service that home buyers find incredibly helpful. They take care of arranging for all utility connections, including electrical, gas, water, trash, sewer, TV, internet, and phone, all free to the home buyer.
Epic Inspectings' rates are designed to be exceptionally affordable, and significant discounts are offered for nonprofit organizations. The company abides by a strict code of ethics, and if it should happen to miss anything in an inspection, it will conduct a complete re-inspection for free. Among the extra benefits Epic Inspecting provides with every inspection are RecallChek, the Platinum Roof Protection Plan, SewerGard, the Termite Protection Plan, MoldSafe, and a 90-day, no deductible warranty— all of which are included for free. All the professional inspectors working with Epic Inspecting are fully licensed, InterNACHI certified and insured.
With its opening on the Treasure Coast, Epic Inspectings intends to ease the way for real estate professionals to get the inspections they need while providing peace of mind for homeowners and buyers.
