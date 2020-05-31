Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (142,289) deaths (4,084), and recoveries (59,864)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (142,289) deaths (4,084), and recoveries (59,864) by region:
Central (15,748 cases; 390 deaths; 5,693 recoveries): Burundi (63; 1; 33), Cameroon (5,904; 191; 3,568), Central African Republic (962; 1; 23), Chad (759; 65; 470), Congo (571; 19; 161), DRC (3,049; 72; 448), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (2,655; 17; 722), Sao Tome & Principe (479; 12; 68).
Eastern (16,801; 489; 4,879): Comoros (106; 2; 26), Djibouti (3,354; 24; 1,504), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (1,172; 11; 209), Kenya (1,962; 64; 474), Madagascar (771; 6; 168), Mauritius (335; 10; 322), Rwanda (359; 1; 250), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,976; 78; 348), South Sudan (994; 10; 6), Sudan (4,800; 262; 1,272), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (413; 0; 72).
Northern (42,129; 1,836; 17,685): Algeria (9,267; 646; 5,549), Egypt (23,449; 913; 5,693), Libya (130; 5; 50), Mauritania (423; 20; 21), Morocco (7,783; 204; 5,412), Tunisia (1,077; 48; 960).
Southern (33,159; 667; 17,278): Angola (84; 4; 18), Botswana (35; 1; 20), Eswatini (283; 2; 168), Lesotho (2; 0; 1), Malawi (279; 4; 42), Mozambique (254; 2; 91), Namibia (24; 0; 14), South Africa (30,967; 643; 16,116), Zambia (1,057; 7; 779), Zimbabwe (174; 4; 29).
Western (34,452; 702; 14,329): Benin (232; 3; 143), Burkina Faso (853; 53; 729), Cape Verde (421; 4; 167), Cote d'Ivoire (2,799; 33; 1,385), Gambia (25; 1; 20), Ghana (7,881; 36; 2,841), Guinea (3,706; 23; 2,030), Guinea-Bissau (1,256; 8; 65), Liberia (288; 27; 157), Mali (1,250; 76; 696), Niger (956; 64; 818), Nigeria (9,855; 273; 2,856), Senegal (3,645; 42; 1,801), Sierra Leone (852; 46; 415), Togo (433; 13; 206).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).