Tempus Launches New Precision Medicine-Driven Tests: Tempus|HRD and Tempus|TO

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempus, a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare, announced the launch of two new oncology tests designed to equip physicians with even more precise genomic data in an effort to improve therapeutic outcomes. Tempus|HRD, a test that identifies a patient’s homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) status, and Tempus|TO, a test which predicts the tissue of origin (TO) for tumors, will both launch this summer in the U.S.



“Our existing suite of genomic sequencing tests provide physicians with critical data that informs patient care across solid tumor and liquid biopsy profiling,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO. “With our additional HRD and TO capabilities, we are able to further expand the data we can provide oncologists at the point of care, advancing our collective ability to be more precise for the benefit of patients.”

Tempus|HRD is a DNA-based test, available as a supplementary option to xT, the company’s signature broad-panel genomic sequencing test that measures 648 genes, along with the full transcriptome. It analyzes 18 of the commonly mutated genes in the HR pathway and calculates a genome-wide loss-of-heterozygosity (LOH) score to give clinicians a comprehensive view into a patient’s ability to repair cellular damage. A patient’s HRD status has been shown to identify whether or not they are a good candidate for PARP inhibitors and platinum-based chemotherapy. Tempus|HRD does not require any additional tissue from the patient and features unique positivity thresholds for Ovarian Cancer, Breast Cancer, and Pancreatic Cancer, along with a general threshold for all other solid tumors. The test incorporates data from both the tumor and normal tissue to ensure that the HRD test accurately reflects a patient’s specific tumor makeup. Tempus|HRD is launching this week in limited markets for all cancer types, with a broad launch slated for July.

Tempus|TO is an RNA-based sequencing test that provides guidance for physicians in cases in which imaging and immunohistochemistry stains yield uncertainty about the diagnosis of a patient’s tumor. The Tempus|TO test compares a patient’s tumor molecular data to a large internal database of annotated tumor data to identify a likely diagnosis that may impact standard of care therapy decisions, clinical trial enrollment, and reimbursement for therapies. Given that Tempus performs transcriptomic profiling on the vast majority of its patients, it is uniquely positioned by virtue of the size of its internal RNA database to identify a tumor’s tissue of origin. Tempus|TO is available in limited markets, with a broad launch planned for this summer.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.



