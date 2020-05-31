Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,730 in the last 365 days.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder, Jr. will Speak at Africa.com Webinar on Crisis Management for African Business Leaders

The 82nd Attorney General of the United States, Eric H. Holder, Jr., will provide opening remarks for the largest-ever gathering of senior African business leaders. The Honorable Eric H. Holder, Jr. served President Barack Obama from 2009-2015, and is currently a partner at Covington & Burling, LLP.

The panel, “Law and Crisis Management: Working with Lawyers in Business, Government, and Society to Manage the Challenges of COVID-19” will also feature:

  • Moderator: David B. Wilkins, Lester Kissel Professor of Law, Vice Dean for Global Initiatives on the Legal Profession, and Faculty Director, Center on the Legal Profession, Harvard Law School
  • Gerald Abila, Founder and Executive Director, BarefootLaw
  • Myma Belo-Osagie, Co-Founder, Udo Udoma Belo-Osagie
  • Michel Brizoua-Bi, Partner, Bilé-Aka, Brizoua-Bi & Associés
  • Stephen Chege, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Safaricom
  • Prof. Vincent O. Nmehielle, SJD, Secretary-General, African Development Bank Group Office of the Secretary-General and General Secretariat
  • Ruth L. Okediji, Jeremiah Smith Jr Professor of Law, Harvard Law School and Co-Director, Berkman Klein Center
  • Sandie Okoro, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, World Bank Group
  • Thandi Orleyn, Chairperson, Legal Resources Trust
  • Dr. Godfred Penn, Director and General Counsel, African Development Bank

Africa.com’s webinar series, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders, addresses the unprecedented challenges African executives are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 20,000 senior business leaders participate from 123 countries - 46 countries on the African continent + 77 countries throughout the world.

“Law and Crisis Management: Working with Lawyers in Business, Government, and Society to Manage the Challenges of COVID-19” will take place on Wednesday, June 3.

10:00 EDT New York | 14:00 GMT Ghana | 15:00 WAT Nigeria /UK | 16:00 CAT South Africa | 17:00 EAT Kenya

If you have not yet registered, or for more information, please visit virtualconferenceafrica.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa.com.

Media Contact: Laura Joseph Phone: +27 82 332 0473 Email:  laura.joseph@africa.com

About Africa.com : Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Africa.com’s interests include a business publisher’s ad network, content syndication, the website at ww.iAfrica.com, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “www.Africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.

You just read:

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder, Jr. will Speak at Africa.com Webinar on Crisis Management for African Business Leaders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.