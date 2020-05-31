Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,730 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Criminal Threatening/ Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501292

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/26/20, 2053 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Bingham St, Cornwall, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-13 VSA 1042, "Domestic assault"

-13 VSA 1702, "Criminal threatening"

-13 VSA 1047, "Offense committed within the presence of a child"

ACCUSED: Todd Thompson

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/26/20 at approximately 2053 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on South Bingham Street in the Town of Cornwall. Investigation revealed Todd Thompson (52) of Cornwall, VT had criminally threatened and assaulted a household member while in the presence of a child. 

Thompson had left the scene upon Troopers' arrival. An arrest warrant for Thompson was later granted by the Honorable Court. Thompson turned himself in the following day. The Addison County Sheriff's Department took custody of Thompson, where he was released on $250 bail with a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 05/28/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: $250

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Criminal Threatening/ Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.