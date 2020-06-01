Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,532 in the last 365 days.

New Social Media Marketing Platform “QuikTok” Launches With A Network Of Over 400 million Followers Comprehensive

QuikTok

“Instantly promote your music or brand on TikTok with the click of a button.”

The goal of the platform is to bridge the gap between artists, brands, and content creators. We decided to focus on transparency and simplify the process of influencer marketing overall.”
— Tanner Kesel (Co-Founder)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [LOS ANGELES, C.A. Saturday, 30 May] - “QuikTok” is a social media marketing platform specializing in TikTok music & sound brand deals. “QuikTok” is user friendly to all types of users ranging from “The Average TikToker” To ‘The TikTok Celebs” in the game. In addition to influencers being able to easily sign up on their own basis (within seconds), “QuikTok” has also given the opportunities to talent agencies and management companies to seamlessly sign their talent to the platform with no strings attached.



Using “QuikTok” is as easy as typing in your information and connecting a bank account (For Payment to the influencer). After you have gone through the verification process you will be able to see the deals available to you. From there you can see what deals are available to you and will have between one [1] and Seven [7] days to complete the offer available by posting a custom-tailored TikTok using the sound/s offered by an artist and or record label. When the influencer is all finished with their TikTok they will receive their cut of 80% and “QuikTok” respectively receives their 20% cut for bridging the gap between the artist/record label and Influencer. This is a quick and easy way for “TikTokers” to monetize off their followings.


“QuikTok” has and continues to work with leading industry record labels including Alamo Records, Warner Music, and many others. In addition to working with some of the top record labels in the music industry, “QuikTok” also works with some of the top “TikTokers” in the game including just a few of the following; Ashley Newman, Alex Ojeda, Glimher Croes, Katie Feeny, Nick Bencivengo, and over 400 more influencers with a total combined network of 400 million followers

Our Social Medias:
Instagram - @quiktok
Twitter - @quiktok
TikTok - @quiktok.io

Press Release Created By Connor McCrory (Director Of Press For “QuikTok”)

###

If you have any questions regarding this press release or would like to set up an interview please contact Connor McCrory at :

Email: Press@quiktok.io
Phone: 747-270-8935
Instagram: @quiktok

Read More On Our Website:
www.quiktok.io

QuikTok Inc.
Los Angeles, CA, 91501

Connor McCrory
QuikTok
+1 747-270-8935
email us here

You just read:

New Social Media Marketing Platform “QuikTok” Launches With A Network Of Over 400 million Followers Comprehensive

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.