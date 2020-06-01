Libertarian Party Assembly District 7 Candidate James Just Addresses Police Abuse
Live-Streamed Murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Shows Need for Police Accountability and ReformSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday night, May 25th, 2020, a Facebook live-stream video took place showing George Floyd being mercilessly pinned to the ground by the exact same people sworn to protect us. Multiple police officers were on site, as people begged for help and pleaded for the pulse of George Floyd to be taken. On Tuesday night, May 26th, 2020 Libertarian Party Assembly District 7 candidate, James Just, spoke out on his weekly video broadcast saying, “It is the most disturbing thing many of us have had to see.”
James Just has since then composed a letter addressed to Americas Law Enforcement Unions, pleading for a change. On Saturday, May 30th, 2020 James writes “Law enforcement unions can play a vital role in bridging the growing divide between law enforcement and the populace.” We want to have a sound solution suggested. In due time the pain and anger will settle and we will all be seeking that actual change we have been promised over and over again. At the end of his letter James wrote “It is time for unions to exercise their obligation to protect the interests of the good, honest, and hardworking police officers and find a way to root out violent or incompetent police officers.”
To read the full letter to the American Law Enforcement Union or to join James Just weekly and check out past live chats, visit https://www.facebook.com/just4assembly
James Just is the Libertarian Party candidate running in 2020 for California Assembly District 7. Just is a political commentator and an independent contractor, who understands the small business entrepreneur, and is intent on make California more business friendly if elected. You find out more about James Just and his campaign for CA Assembly District 7 at http://just4assembly.com
###
Tierra Weyer
Just4Assembly
+1 916-755-3077
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter