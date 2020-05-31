SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DLS ARREST/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B301740
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 05/29/20 @ 1945 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Coulter Road & Cross Hill Road
VIOLATION: Driving While Criminally Suspended (DLS)
ACCUSED: Adam Rousseau
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/29/20 at approximately 1945 hours Vermont State
Police were dispatched to check on a vehicle reportedly parked in the roadway on
Coulter Road, Shaftsbury. The male operator was reported to be slumped over the
wheel. Troopers arrived on scene and found the male operator still asleep behind
the wheel of the vehicle, with the engine still running, and parked in the
roadway. Troopers made contact with the male, and identified him as Adam
Rousseau.
During investigation, Rousseau's privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the
State of Vermont currently Criminally Suspended. During interaction with
Troopers, Rousseau claimed the vehicle, a 2007 Jeep Commander, drove itself to
the location and parked, and that he was simply sitting behind the wheel.
Rousseau was taken into custody for Criminal DLS and transported to the Vermont
State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury for processing. Rousseau was later released
with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal
Division, to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/20
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - No LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr Justin Walker
Vermont State Police 'B' Troop
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421