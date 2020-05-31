SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DLS ARREST/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B301740

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/29/20 @ 1945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coulter Road & Cross Hill Road

VIOLATION: Driving While Criminally Suspended (DLS)

ACCUSED: Adam Rousseau

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/29/20 at approximately 1945 hours Vermont State

Police were dispatched to check on a vehicle reportedly parked in the roadway on

Coulter Road, Shaftsbury. The male operator was reported to be slumped over the

wheel. Troopers arrived on scene and found the male operator still asleep behind

the wheel of the vehicle, with the engine still running, and parked in the

roadway. Troopers made contact with the male, and identified him as Adam

Rousseau.

During investigation, Rousseau's privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the

State of Vermont currently Criminally Suspended. During interaction with

Troopers, Rousseau claimed the vehicle, a 2007 Jeep Commander, drove itself to

the location and parked, and that he was simply sitting behind the wheel.

Rousseau was taken into custody for Criminal DLS and transported to the Vermont

State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury for processing. Rousseau was later released

with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal

Division, to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/20

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - No LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.