The Platform Cliperie.com Attracts Hundred Thousands Visitors in the First Five Months of 2020
EINPresswire.com/ -- The platform Cliperie.com by Aicue LLC attracted 100 thousands visitors from more than 100 countries around the globe in the first five months of 2020. The same period of 2019 resulted in 50 thousands visitors. The platform shows sustainable growth since its launch in 2018.
The platform enables the simplicity of usage via automation of underlying technologies and runs exclusively on renewable energy. The native support of the latest web standards allows seamless access to the platform from the most popular HTML5-enabled browsers on mobile phones, tablets and personal computers.
Since its launch, the platform has linked over a hundred compelling clips from audience videos directly on the web. The platform immersive video experience and basic functionality are free of charge. The platform keeps evolving every month by introducing new functionalities within free and paid packages, providing more reach user experience and improving further compatibility with wider range of devices.
Aicue LLC, headquartered in Switzerland, is a technology company that brings innovative ICT solutions to the market. Built upon many years of research and development, Aicue targets to change the way audience videos are consumed on the web.
PR department
