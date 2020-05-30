Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (136,677) deaths (3,941), and recoveries (56,958)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (136,677) deaths (3,941), and recoveries (56,958) by region:
Central (15,247 cases; 379 deaths; 5,494 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (5,659; 185; 3,441), Central African Republic (874; 1; 23), Chad (759; 65; 444), Congo (571; 19; 161), DRC (2,965; 69; 428), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (2,613; 15; 709), Sao Tome & Principe (458; 12; 68).
Eastern (15,930; 447; 4,150): Comoros (106; 2; 26), Djibouti (3,194; 22; 1,286), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (1,063; 8; 208), Kenya (1,888; 63; 464), Madagascar (758; 6; 165), Mauritius (335; 10; 322), Rwanda (355; 0; 247), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,828; 72; 310), South Sudan (994; 10; 6), Sudan (4,521; 233; 816), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (329; 0; 72).
Northern (40,573; 1,793; 17,322): Algeria (9,134; 638; 5,422), Egypt (22,082; 879; 5,511), Libya (118; 5; 41), Mauritania (423; 20; 21), Morocco (7,740; 203; 5,377), Tunisia (1,076; 48; 950).
Southern (31,394; 635; 16,254): Angola (81; 4; 18), Botswana (35; 1; 20), Eswatini (279; 2; 168), Lesotho (2; 0; 1), Malawi (273; 4; 42), Mozambique (244; 2; 90), Namibia (23; 0; 14), South Africa (29,240; 611; 15,093), Zambia (1,057; 7; 779), Zimbabwe (160; 4; 29).
Western (33,533; 687; 13,738): Benin (224; 3; 136), Burkina Faso (847; 53; 720), Cape Verde (405; 4; 155), Cote d'Ivoire (2,750; 32; 1,370), Gambia (25; 1; 20), Ghana (7,768; 35; 2,540), Guinea (3,656; 22; 2,000), Guinea-Bissau (1,256; 8; 65), Liberia (280; 27; 148), Mali (1,250; 76; 696), Niger (955; 64; 813), Nigeria (9,302; 261; 2,697), Senegal (3,535; 42; 1,761), Sierra Leone (852; 46; 415), Togo (428; 13; 202).
