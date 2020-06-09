Pryor Products Partners With General Motors And Martinrea To Meet Demand For Ventilator Rollong Cart Units

Pryor Products rises to serve the nation in the fight against COVID-19.

PRYOR PRODUCTS PARTNERS WITH GENERAL MOTORS AND MARTINREA TO MEET DEMAND FOR VENTILATOR ROLLING CART UNITS

Company Rapidly Scales Production of Ventilator Rolling Carts Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Pryor Products, a leading global supplier of ventilator rolling carts today announced that the Company recently expanded its operations in order to meet the increased demand of ventilator carts due to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. The Company’s Oceanside, Calif. factory has added round-the-clock shifts to accommodate heightened demand. In addition, Pryor Products has partnered with General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), Ventec Life Systems and Martinrea to help meet the projected global demand for ventilators which is is expected to increase by 2000 percent by the end of 2020.

Through this partnership, GM’s engineering team leveraged Pryor’s proprietary ventilator rolling cart design to create the tools and dies necessary to produce units. Pryor delivered the first shipment of 1,000 ventilator rolling carts in the month of April while GM’s partner, Martinrea will use their factory capacity at several U.S.-based plants to produce thousands of additional rolling carts as required over the next eight months.

Martinrea was able to move from the GM design phase to full manufacturing in just 24 days, while GM and Martinrea ramped up production capabilities for the ventilators and carts for their first month of volume shipments in May.

“We are proud to collaborate with GM and Martinrea. Their design, engineering and manufacturing expertise was invaluable as we optimized our manufacturing and assembly resources to accommodate demand during this critical time,” said Kevin Dailey, President at Pryor. “Their joint expertise in manufacturability ensured that our rolling cart design maintains full FDA compliance while allowing higher volume production than ever before.”

In addition to partnering with GM and Martinrea and ramping up operations at the Pryor’s Oceanside, Calif. factory, the Company is shipping to international customers in Germany and Italy.

“We are proud and privileged to be able to play such a significant role in the global fight against this disease. Our employees have never worked with a greater sense of purpose and our supply chain partners in Oceanside made the impossible, possible,” said Dailey.

This rapid response on multiple fronts has enabled Pryor to simultaneously work with other partners to outsource the manufacturing of approximately 250,000 additional rolling ventilator cart units to ensure a more rapid response to future pandemic-level demands. The Company will apply the learnings and design elements from these partnerships into its existing infrastructure to address future capacity and global supply chain needs.

ABOUT PRYOR PRODUCTS

Founded in 1972, Pryor Products delivers patented Class 1 medical device mobility products worldwide to OEM healthcare providers and hospitals worldwide. Pryor is dedicated to improving the quality of care through the Company’s superior and durable innovative medical products, such as IV Stands, medical-grade C-clamps, and rolling carts.

