Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Miami One Thousand Museum Condo with Great Estates International Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce One Thousand Museum Residence 3601 is pending sale following a bidding war among 10 buyers from London, Germany, California, New York, and Florida, in cooperation with Broker Sylvia Fragos of Great Estates International Realty. Previously offered for $7.1 million, the property auctioned No Reserve, to the highest bidder, today via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely all over the world.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the five weeks prior to the auction closing resulted in over 1,300 prospects and 26 showings by interested buyers—a tremendous result for a property of this caliber. The winning bidder is from Germany.

“In our 12-plus years in business, we’ve been focused on matching sellers with the most capable buyers in the world. Today, traffic to our website is the highest it’s ever been, with hundreds of inquiries received from sellers and agents—proof of the market’s need for our real-time solution in partnership with the agent community. Transparency and predictability are important now more than ever, especially in this time of uncertainty, and remain core to what we deliver every day,” stated Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions.

Located on the 36th floor of the coveted Pritzker-Prize-winning architect’s only landmark residential tower in the United States—with remarkable architecture and sweeping, unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay and South Beach through floor-to-ceiling walls of glass—this exceptional 4,876-square-foot, half-floor residence has been completely furnished with refined custom Italian pieces. Additional amenities include a custom-designed open floor plan a sleek, eat-in chef’s kitchen by Poliform with custom cabinetry and integrated wall vanity cabinets, and a serene master suite with two accompanying spa baths, a unique upgrade to this residence, which offer enclosed steam showers, a stand alone soaking tub, and a space for restoration after a long day of sun and sand.

One Thousand Museum amenities include a house car for transport to airport, shopping and private beach club access in South Beach; sundeck and swimming pool with poolside service in addition to an indoor pool on the 60th floor; private sky lounge, a fitness center, and the only residential rooftop helipad in Miami—all with a premier location in Downtown Miami within 4 blocks of the Adrienne Arscht Center, Ziff Opera House and AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the Miami Heat; 10 minutes to Miami International Airport; and 30 minutes to Fort Lauderdale and Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

