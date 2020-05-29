The Hardwood Flooring Store Reopens for Business Following Covid-19 Closures
The Hardwood Flooring Store showroom is open again to the public and are taking all precautions to make sure staff and customers safe kept safe.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to continue to help “Slow the Spread” of the COVID-19 virus yet still provide the customer service that the Hardwood Flooring Store has become known for, changes to procedures at our Markham and Burlington locations have been made. The extra precautions are to adhere to Health Canada regulations and Ontario mandates, as well as for the health benefit of the employees, their families, the community, and customers who walk in the door.
Employees are not working if they, someone in their household, or someone they’ve been in contact with, have become sick or are starting to experience symptoms.
MARKHAM SHOWROOM IS OPEN:
Monday — Saturday 8:00 am — 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm on Thursday
BURLINGTON SHOWROOM
Monday — Saturday 8:00 am — 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm on Thursday
Sunday 11:00 – 5:00
• Schedule an appointment or come and visit the showroom
• Limit of 1 customer (couple or individual) in the showroom at a time
• Waiting area available if necessary (but will be limited)
• An employee will take out & put away all sample boards
In addition to cleaning practices already in place, the office staff is practicing regular hand washing throughout the day, cleaning between each client by disinfecting sample boards, door handles, tables, chairs, as well as any surfaces clients may have had contact with.
The opening & closing cleaning procedures include the above mentioned as well as disinfecting our restroom, light switches & work-stations. The Hardwood Flooring Store looks forward to continuing to offer Canadian sourced and manufactured hardwood flooring products exclusively at their locations, and do not rely on any oversees inventory. All products can be delivered to customers within a week or less.
Please visit the Hardwood Flooring Store website or drop in for a visit.
Ron Ander
The Hardwood Flooring Store
+1 800-263-6363
