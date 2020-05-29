Catch the Premiere of the Critically Acclaimed, Animated Musical Comedy "Central Park” on Apple TV+

Central Park

A new animated musical comedy starring Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first two episodes of "Central Park" premieres Friday, May 29th, on Apple TV +. “Central Park” is a new animated musical comedy from Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard (“Bob’s Burgers”), executive producer Josh Gad (“Frozen”) and executive producer Nora Smith (“Bob’s Burgers”).

“Central Park” is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci. Fiona Apple, Aimee Mann, Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, Anthony Hamilton and Meghan Trainor have all penned songs for the series.

The new series premieres globally on Apple TV+, a new home for the world’s most creative storytellers. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.



