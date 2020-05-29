Jim Thomas Leads City of Hope National Cancer Institute With Technology and Innovation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Thomas Leads City of Hope National Cancer Institute With Technology and Innovation
Jim Thomas City of Hope has stated that innovation can be hard but technological advances are needed for efficiency and growth. He has focused on modernizing the workplace to improve efficiency, comfort, and capabilities. Jim Thomas City of Hope has extensive experience in leadership, IT service management, and cybersecurity. Jim Thomas City of Hope offers solutions. He is skilled at identifying problems and solving issues with innovation and technology.
Jim Thomas City of Hope Leads With Innovative Thinking
Jim Thomas City of Hope Vice President and CTO of Enterprise Technology is known for taking charge, solving problems that need innovative solutions, and making positive change. However, he has stated that he recognizes innovation can be difficult. This is what makes him a skilled VP of CTO and Enterprise Technology, he sees all sides of a situation and helps the institution adjust to the changes in a way that solves problems without creating new ones.
Jim Thomas City of Hope witnesses daily the hard work that healthcare professionals put in every day in the battle against cancer. He knows that for the system to improve innovative thinking must be applied to make the daily tasks of the hardworking caregivers and doctors easier yet more efficient.
Jim Thomas City of Hope has focused on bringing top innovation and technology to the City of Hope facilities. He knows that modernizing the workplace means more patients can be seen with greater efficiency. He works diligently to upgrade and keep up to date all the systems at City of Hope so the technology can work at maximum capabilities. He also leads the Cyber Security Operations team to protect patient and employee information and to defend from cyber threats. In his 25 years of experience as a team leader, he has had coworkers report that he is easy to work with with a keen mind for looking at things outside the box and a dedication to a deadline.
Jim Thomas City of Hope is an asset to the City of Hope National Cancer Center and he is proud to play his part in keeping their systems safe, technologically advanced, and efficient. He knows it will continue to take an alert mind and the ability to recognize where innovation is needed and how to apply it to a situation.
Jim Thomas City of Hope has proven his dedication to innovation, technology for the good of the healthcare systems, and to have a passion for his work. His employers and coworkers recognize that asset that Jim Thomas City of Hope brings to the company and after so many years with City of Hope he hopes to continue to make positive and innovative changes where problems arise to simplify the lives of patients and healthcare providers alike.
Caroline Hunter
Jim Thomas City of Hope has stated that innovation can be hard but technological advances are needed for efficiency and growth. He has focused on modernizing the workplace to improve efficiency, comfort, and capabilities. Jim Thomas City of Hope has extensive experience in leadership, IT service management, and cybersecurity. Jim Thomas City of Hope offers solutions. He is skilled at identifying problems and solving issues with innovation and technology.
Jim Thomas City of Hope Leads With Innovative Thinking
Jim Thomas City of Hope Vice President and CTO of Enterprise Technology is known for taking charge, solving problems that need innovative solutions, and making positive change. However, he has stated that he recognizes innovation can be difficult. This is what makes him a skilled VP of CTO and Enterprise Technology, he sees all sides of a situation and helps the institution adjust to the changes in a way that solves problems without creating new ones.
Jim Thomas City of Hope witnesses daily the hard work that healthcare professionals put in every day in the battle against cancer. He knows that for the system to improve innovative thinking must be applied to make the daily tasks of the hardworking caregivers and doctors easier yet more efficient.
Jim Thomas City of Hope has focused on bringing top innovation and technology to the City of Hope facilities. He knows that modernizing the workplace means more patients can be seen with greater efficiency. He works diligently to upgrade and keep up to date all the systems at City of Hope so the technology can work at maximum capabilities. He also leads the Cyber Security Operations team to protect patient and employee information and to defend from cyber threats. In his 25 years of experience as a team leader, he has had coworkers report that he is easy to work with with a keen mind for looking at things outside the box and a dedication to a deadline.
Jim Thomas City of Hope is an asset to the City of Hope National Cancer Center and he is proud to play his part in keeping their systems safe, technologically advanced, and efficient. He knows it will continue to take an alert mind and the ability to recognize where innovation is needed and how to apply it to a situation.
Jim Thomas City of Hope has proven his dedication to innovation, technology for the good of the healthcare systems, and to have a passion for his work. His employers and coworkers recognize that asset that Jim Thomas City of Hope brings to the company and after so many years with City of Hope he hopes to continue to make positive and innovative changes where problems arise to simplify the lives of patients and healthcare providers alike.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn