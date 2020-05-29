Dr. Prabhjot Gill Launches Health and Educational Blog and Videos Series
Dr. Prabhjot Gill has launched a complimentary blog and video series that provides valuable information on health and wellness in concise, digestible formats.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of this year’s novel coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Prabhjot Gill is responding to public needs by launching a series of “Nova Health” videos and blogs aimed at spreading awareness and information on many of today’s most essential health and safety topics.
As a London general practitioner with a background in holistic care, Dr. Prabhjot Gill has always been passionate about promoting health and wellness. In the midst of the pandemic, he has launched his video and blog series as an initiative to extend his professional expertise to those who may not otherwise have access to reliable medical information.
While the blog and video series seek to make this valuable information widely available to anyone who might need it, its primary initiative is targeted especially at Hindi speakers in the UK and India, who may otherwise struggle to find accessible resources in a language they understand. These individuals may also be reluctant to seek help from a medical professional due to COVID-related concerns or their socioeconomic status.
Dr. Prabhjot Gill’s blog topics range from how to use a face mask and gloves correctly to how to naturally boost the immune system. His “Nova Health” videos touch on a range of valuable topics, including the benefits of intermittent fasting to lifesaving coronavirus breathing techniques.
Hosted on the online publishing platform Medium, Dr. Prabhjot Gill’s blogs are available to anyone with an internet connection. His “Nova Health” video series can be found on YouTube. Dr. Prabhjot Gill will be updating both outlets regularly as the coming months unfold in order to continue making this valuable information available to the public.
About Dr. Prabhjot Gill
Dr. Prabhjot Gill is a general practitioner with holistic care based currently out of London, UK. With a passion for providing care regardless of his patients’ background or culture, Dr. Prabhjot Gill is a multilingual GP who can readily conduct exams and interact with patients in English, Hindi, Bulgarian, Punjabi, and Urdu.
His background includes experience in the fields of primary care, urgent care, and private Medico-Legal work as a Medco accredited DME. He has been working as a full-time GP since 2016.
