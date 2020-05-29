Paul Sternberg Details Cyberbullying Laws and Practical Case Resolutions in His New Book
EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas-based Attorney Paul Sternberg, who is the author of The Guide to Internet Defamation and Website Removal, helps readers understand the laws surrounding children and adult cyberbullying. In his new book out later this year, Mr. Sternberg discusses the steps your attorney should address and potential case resolutions.
For people requiring the acumen of attorneys and lawyers, but who have yet to hire a professional for their case, Paul Sternberg pens insightful books and articles that walk them through various law and court proceedings.
Most of his books have been on online reputation management, defamation law, content removal and other esoteric fields of law, and frequently shares his knowledge with readers. This book mainly concentrates on student cyberbullying but can be applicable to adult cyberbullying as well. In the past, Paul Sternberg published a book on the sensitive nature of protected speech in America and the process of handling defamation cases and removing defaming content online.
In an upcoming book, Paul Sternberg shares professional advice from what he’s learned about student and adult cyberbullying in his education and practice. The book details how cyberbullying is a real and present threat for many people, and especially for many underage individuals who look to the internet for communication, learning, and entertainment. Sternberg explains in his book how these channels can be used for cyberbullying purposes and offers advice on how to proceed when faced with this abuse.
Paul Sternberg’s latest book delivers a broad overview of student and adult cyberbullying in the real world and in terms of the law, also exploring the available options for combatting it. As with all his published work, Sternberg uses easy-to-understand language to cover the basics, build up readers’ comprehension, and explain what steps can be taken to remedy their situation.
He first takes readers through the laws of the First Amendment, where free speech for Americans is detailed and helps them understand how it can be violated. He explains how the law applies to minors and walks readers through the rise of cyberbullying––including how it came to be, how it differs from traditional bullying, and delivering real-world examples for improved understanding.
“There was no such thing as cyberbullying laws even until the mid-2000s, but the last two decades have shown us the ugly truth of what can happen if cyberbullying isn’t kept in check,” Paul Sternberg says in his book. “As a country, we are growing to a place that expects more accountability for cyberbullying––and bullying in general––both on and off school campuses.”
For dealing with instances of cyberbullying, Sternberg sheds light on current standards in schools across the nation as well as how these institutions address online bullying and what their limitations are when reprimanding students. Additionally, he explains how cyberbullying is handled outside of school and in court.
Paul Sternberg walks readers through potential case resolutions in the end and what readers should know before approaching an attorney to take on their case. He explains what outcomes they can expect and delivers a full section on further reading where past cases such as Reed v. Town of Gilbert detail real scenarios and past resolutions.
“Even though free speech is a major hurdle in most cyberbullying cases, every person should be able to access the internet without the fear of intimidation or harassment,” says Paul Sternberg. “After finishing this book, readers should be more prepared to deal with their own cyberbullying cases, assist or give advice to those experiencing online harassment, and find a satisfactory resolution.”
