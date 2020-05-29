Poppy Wheway Speaks Out Regarding the Benefits of Team Sports

Being involved with athletics for most of her life, Poppy Wheway says that team sports help others gain critical life skills

As an active individual with the hopes of pursuing a career in sports management, Poppy Wheway believes that team sports have enormous benefits for all those involved.A passionate and determined Sports Management and Development student, Poppy Wheway studies at the University of Portsmouth. Throughout the years, she has been avidly involved in team sports.From 2015 through 2018, Poppy Wheway was involved with the National Talent Development Group for women's rugby. She also played in the U19's England development team against Wales in April 2018.In addition, Poppy was nominated for the Hampshire Young Sports Women 2018.Through her experience in team sports, Poppy Wheway says she has developed a variety of skills, including strong collaboration and teamwork skills, as well as the ability to adapt under pressure."Playing sports takes a lot of hard work and determination, which are vital for any aspiring professional," says Poppy Wheway.She believes that these skills and qualities will help her in her future career path. She says that more young people should be involved in sports to further their skills and better prepare them for the future. About Poppy WhewayPoppy Wheway resides in Winchester in the UK. As a self-motivated, enthusiastic, and ambitious student, she is looking to pursue a career in business management. She attends the University of Portsmouth and is working on a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management and Development. Through her previous experiences playing sports and working with her university's sports and recreation department, she has progressed to work well both on her own and with a team. Poppy Wheway currently works in the food service industry.