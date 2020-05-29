Indonesia Data Center Market Size to Witness Investments Worth of over $1 Billion YOY by 2025 - Arizton

Indonesia Data Center market size will reach $2.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11%

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesia data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the period 2019−2025. This market research report includes data-driven and deep market insights on the impact of COVID-19 across geographies, segments, and vendor landscape. Leverage Arizton's market analysis to take real-time strategic business decisions and enhance your product portfolios.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Indonesia is a new hot spot for data center investments in Southeast Asia and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2019-2025.

2. Entry of hyperscale cloud providers namely, Alibaba, Google, and AWS has been a strong boost to market growth.

3. Over 100 MW of hyperscale capacity to be added in the market between 2019-2025.

4. Space DC, Keppel Data Center, and Princeton Digital Group are among the new entrants to the market investing in hyperscale facilities.

5. Colocation market to witness incremental growth of around $300 million during 2019-2025.

6. Over $600 million of cumulative construction opportunity for contractors & subcontractors during 2019-2025.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2019−2025

• Market Size & Forecast by Colocation Revenue | 2019−2025

• Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

• Retail & Wholesale Data Center Colocation Pricing in Indonesia

• List of Data Center Investments in Indonesia

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

• Key Market Participants – List of 9 IT infrastructure providers, 3 construction service providers, 11 support infrastructure providers, and 7 data center investors

Get your sample today!

Indonesia Data Center Market – Segmentation

• Cloud, mission-critical, and high-performance infrastructure adoption will grow. High investments in data centers will be a strong driver for server infrastructure adoption in the market. Converged server infrastructure will witness stronger growth.

• Converged server infrastructure will witness stronger growth. The market is also a major adopter of DRUPS systems, with installations identified among operators. Biznet’s Technovillage data center has adopted N+1 redundant KINOLT (Euro Diesel) DRUPS systems and N+1 generator for non-critical power. GTN Data Center West Java has adopted HITECH DRUPS system in N+1 redundant configuration.

• Water-based cooling technique dominates the market. Data center operators adopt both air and water-based cooling systems. Most of the operators are adopting air-cooled chillers. NTT Communication (Nexcenter), Keppel Data Center, and GTN Data Center have designed facilities with water-based cooling systems in N+1 redundant configuration. Equinix has designed facilities with water-cooled chilled water and air-cooled systems in 2N redundant configuration.

 Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage Systems

• Network Infrastructure

 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

• Rack PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure

 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

 Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

 Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Indonesia Data Center Market – Dynamics

The implementation of the Industry 4.0 roadmap helped the Indonesian digital economy earn more than $30 billion in 2019. The economy is expected to reach more than $150 billion by 2025. Companies that have implemented Indonesia 4.0 have experienced more than 30% increase in productivity and efficiency. The digital transportation startup, GOJEK that was launched in 2010 has more than 20 million monthly users and contributes to over $690 million to the Indonesian economy. More than 50% of the population in Indonesia uses mobile payment for money transfers, online shopping, bill payments, and shopping. New fintech startups for digital payments are expected to contribute 90% transactions of more than $50 billion by 2020. Some top e-commerce companies, such as tokopedia, Shopee, and BUKALAPAK, have over 90 million visitors/ month.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Internet Users and Social Media

• Increase in Connectivity

• Hyperscale Drives Colocation Investments

• Big Data Analytics and IoT

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/indonesia-data-center-market-analysis-2025

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

o Fujitsu

o NEC

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise

o Cisco

o Inspur

o Dell Technologies

o Huawei

o IBM

o Lenovo

Construction Service Providers

o DSCO Group

o MTen (Menara Tendean)

o NTT Facilities

Support Infrastructure Providers

o ABB

o Caterpillar

o Delta Group

o Cummins

o Eaton

o Legrand

o STULZ

o Schneider Electric

o Vertiv

o Euro-Diesel

o Hitec-Power Protection

Data Center Investors

o NTT Communication

o Keppel Data Centers

o PT DCI/Equinix

o Alibaba

o DTP

o Telekomsigma

o Space DC

Looking for more information? Click here