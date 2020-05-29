Indonesia Data Center Market Size to Witness Investments Worth of over $1 Billion YOY by 2025 - Arizton
Indonesia Data Center market size will reach $2.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11%
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesia data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the period 2019−2025. This market research report includes data-driven and deep market insights on the impact of COVID-19 across geographies, segments, and vendor landscape. Leverage Arizton's market analysis to take real-time strategic business decisions and enhance your product portfolios.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
1. Indonesia is a new hot spot for data center investments in Southeast Asia and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2019-2025.
2. Entry of hyperscale cloud providers namely, Alibaba, Google, and AWS has been a strong boost to market growth.
3. Over 100 MW of hyperscale capacity to be added in the market between 2019-2025.
4. Space DC, Keppel Data Center, and Princeton Digital Group are among the new entrants to the market investing in hyperscale facilities.
5. Colocation market to witness incremental growth of around $300 million during 2019-2025.
6. Over $600 million of cumulative construction opportunity for contractors & subcontractors during 2019-2025.
Key Offerings:
• Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2019−2025
• Market Size & Forecast by Colocation Revenue | 2019−2025
• Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
• Retail & Wholesale Data Center Colocation Pricing in Indonesia
• List of Data Center Investments in Indonesia
• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard
• Key Market Participants – List of 9 IT infrastructure providers, 3 construction service providers, 11 support infrastructure providers, and 7 data center investors
Indonesia Data Center Market – Segmentation
• Cloud, mission-critical, and high-performance infrastructure adoption will grow. High investments in data centers will be a strong driver for server infrastructure adoption in the market. Converged server infrastructure will witness stronger growth.
• Converged server infrastructure will witness stronger growth. The market is also a major adopter of DRUPS systems, with installations identified among operators. Biznet’s Technovillage data center has adopted N+1 redundant KINOLT (Euro Diesel) DRUPS systems and N+1 generator for non-critical power. GTN Data Center West Java has adopted HITECH DRUPS system in N+1 redundant configuration.
• Water-based cooling technique dominates the market. Data center operators adopt both air and water-based cooling systems. Most of the operators are adopting air-cooled chillers. NTT Communication (Nexcenter), Keppel Data Center, and GTN Data Center have designed facilities with water-based cooling systems in N+1 redundant configuration. Equinix has designed facilities with water-cooled chilled water and air-cooled systems in 2N redundant configuration.
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
• Servers
• Storage Systems
• Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
• UPS Systems
• Generators
• Transfer, Switches & Switchgears
• Rack PDUs
• Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
• Cooling Systems
• Rack Cabinets
• Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by General Construction
• Building Development
• Installation & Commissioning Services
• Building Design
• Physical Security
• Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
• Tier I & Tier II
• Tier III
• Tier IV
Indonesia Data Center Market – Dynamics
The implementation of the Industry 4.0 roadmap helped the Indonesian digital economy earn more than $30 billion in 2019. The economy is expected to reach more than $150 billion by 2025. Companies that have implemented Indonesia 4.0 have experienced more than 30% increase in productivity and efficiency. The digital transportation startup, GOJEK that was launched in 2010 has more than 20 million monthly users and contributes to over $690 million to the Indonesian economy. More than 50% of the population in Indonesia uses mobile payment for money transfers, online shopping, bill payments, and shopping. New fintech startups for digital payments are expected to contribute 90% transactions of more than $50 billion by 2020. Some top e-commerce companies, such as tokopedia, Shopee, and BUKALAPAK, have over 90 million visitors/ month.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
• Internet Users and Social Media
• Increase in Connectivity
• Hyperscale Drives Colocation Investments
• Big Data Analytics and IoT
Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
o Fujitsu
o NEC
o Hewlett Packard Enterprise
o Cisco
o Inspur
o Dell Technologies
o Huawei
o IBM
o Lenovo
Construction Service Providers
o DSCO Group
o MTen (Menara Tendean)
o NTT Facilities
Support Infrastructure Providers
o ABB
o Caterpillar
o Delta Group
o Cummins
o Eaton
o Legrand
o STULZ
o Schneider Electric
o Vertiv
o Euro-Diesel
o Hitec-Power Protection
Data Center Investors
o NTT Communication
o Keppel Data Centers
o PT DCI/Equinix
o Alibaba
o DTP
o Telekomsigma
o Space DC
