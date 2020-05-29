Road Closures in South Williamsport, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of road closures that will occur next week on Fairmont Avenue and East Central Avenue in South Williamsport, Lycoming County.

On Monday, June 1, Fairmont Avenue will be closed at the intersection with Route 15 northbound, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Motorists will be unable to turn onto Fairmont Avenue from Route 15 during this time.

On Tuesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 3, East Central Avenue will be closed between Route 15 northbound and Route 15 southbound, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

The contractor, HRI, Inc., will be replacing storm-water inlets and installing storm-water pipe in those areas.

Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, June 3, weather permitting.

