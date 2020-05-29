Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southbound Route 18 Ramp to Pleasant Street Long-term Closure Begins Monday in Beaver County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the southbound Route 18 ramp to Pleasant Street in Rochester Borough, Beaver County will begin Monday, June 1 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, the ramp that carries traffic from southbound Route 18 to Pleasant Street will close to traffic around-the-clock through Tuesday, June 12 as crews conduct dam replacement. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Southbound Route 18 Ramp to Pleasant Street

  • Continue on southbound Route 18/65 past the closed ramp

  • Take the left-hand ramp to southbound Route 51

  • Turn right and cross the Monaca-East Rochester Bridge

  • Turn right onto Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 4044)

  • Turn right onto Route 18 (9th Street) and cross the Rochester-Monaca Bridge

  • Follow to Pleasant Street

  • End detour

Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor on this $10.07 million improvement project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

