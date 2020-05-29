Route 51 Stoops Ferry Road Bridge Lane Restriction Next Week in Moon Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on the Route 51 (Stoops Ferry Road) bridge in Moon Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Wednesday, June 1-3 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at the bridge at the intersection with Flaugherty Run Road. Crews will conduct epoxy overlay work and line painting.

The work is part of the $3.54 million bridge replacement project which also includes bridge widening with a new left turn lane, a new traffic signal, curb and sidewalk improvements, concrete reconstruction, and roadway resurfacing. The roadway and intersection work will utilize long-term phased construction maintaining two lanes of traffic, off-peak lane restrictions and three weekends of single-lane restrictions.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #