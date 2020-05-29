Heartland BancCorp Elects Jim Heimerl and Jack Kenkel to Board

/EIN News/ -- WHITEHALL, Ohio, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp, (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank, today announced that at the Company’s annual meeting, James R. ‘Jim’ Heimerl and John G. ‘Jack’ Kenkel were duly elected as directors of the company, effective May 19, 2020. These individuals were also appointed to the Board of Directors of Heartland Bank in March 2020.

“Board composition is one of the most important decisions a bank can make. We strive to have industry and geographic representation to further mitigate risk and expose the bank to new fields of business and efficiencies in existing businesses. Both Mr. Heimerl and Mr. Kenkel provide that expertise in their respective fields and will make excellent additions to the boards of directors,” said G. Scott McComb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Heimerl is the patriarch of Heimerl Farms, a family-run farming operation located northeast of Columbus in Johnstown, Ohio, and one of the largest hog producers in Ohio. Jim serves as chairman of the Trade Committee for National Pork Producers Council as NPPC Past President. He serves on the National Swine Disease Council and has served as a board member of the Ohio Soybean Association. Jim is a 30-year member of the Senior Hartford Fair Board and was recently inducted into the Licking County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Kenkel is the Founder, former President and CEO of Victory Community Bank, Victory Mortgage Corp. and Victory Bancorp, Inc. He served as President and CEO for 17 years but started in the mortgage profession shortly after graduating from Northern Kentucky University with a major in Accounting. He was instrumental in establishing a builder affiliated mortgage company that since its inception in 2003, has closed over $6 billion in residential loans. After 44 years in banking, he continues consulting for Victory Mortgage, serves as Chairman of the Appraisal Board for the state of Kentucky and also assists numerous boards and foundations.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 19 full-service banking offices, and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May 2020, Heartland was ranked #58 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of December 31, 2019. In September 2019, Heartland common stock uplisted to the OTCQX® Best Market after previously trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market.