Cinedigm Acquires North American Rights to the Inspirational Film EVERYDAY MIRACLES

Gary Cole, Erik Smith & Zoe Perry star in this faith-friendly, family film

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: yea, CIDM) announced today that it has acquired all North American Distribution rights to Cotton Films’ EVERYDAY MIRACLES, a faith based movie starring Gary Cole (“VEEP,” “Entourage”), Erik Smith (A Walk to Remember) and Zoe Perry (”Young Sheldon”).



Written and directed by Marty Madden, EVERYDAY MIRACLES is an inspiring film about a reluctant faith healer named Cotton (Smith) who is taken in by a horse rancher (Cole) and his family after escaping his troubled past. His new life is soon tested when his mother (Lusia Strus) comes to town, disrupting his progress and jeopardizing a possible future with his love interest “Young Sheldon’s” Zoe Perry. But, through his journey, Cotton learns the value of compassion and family through hard work and selflessness.

The film is set to be released in September 2020.

“If there was ever a time that we need stories of hope, this is it,” says Yolanda Macias, EVP, Content Acquisitions, Digital Sales and Studio Relations at Cinedigm. “Films have the incredible power to move and inspire especially in times of trial. EVERYDAY MIRACLES is surely a film that families will enjoy watching together.”

"While we were making this film, we could have never imagined this is the world we’d be releasing it into,” says Madden. “Though, so much seems uncertain now, we hope this film is able to bring some hope and happiness to those who need it most.”

EVERYDAY MIRACLES was produced by James J. Bagley & Tom Tangen. Co-Producers are John Rogers, Michael Donahue, Ray Michaels Quiroga, Tara Lonzo, Andres Agazaryan and Janet Winchell. Associate Producers are Frank Mora, Michael Quiroga, Jimmy Dux, Liz Rodriguez and Fernando Gonzalez.

The deal was negotiated by Macias and Director of Acquisitions Josh Thomashow on behalf of Cinedigm and John W. Bosher and Chris Charles of Throughline Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

ABOUT COTTON FILM LLC

Cotton Film LLC is a joint venture of James Bagley Productions Ltd. and Kiva Films LLC. James Bagley is a film, television, and theatrical producer whose recent credits include the film “Genius” starring Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Laura Linney and the Showtime series, “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.” Marty Madden is President of Kiva Films LLC, an independent film and television production company, located in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His writing and film credits include Susan Seidelman’s enchanting wheelchair ballroom dance romance, “Musical Chairs” and the soon to be released documentary short, “Funeral Queen” following the life and times of Santa Fe Funeral Director and drag queen, Marie Antoinette DuBerry.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Cinedigm powers custom content solutions to the world's largest retail, media and technology companies. The global company provides premium feature films and series to digital platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Xumo, Roku, Vizio, Dish/Sling, Apple, and Google plus cable/satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirectTV in addition to major retailers including Wal-Mart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm's unique capabilities, content and technology, the company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing digital-first channel business, with seven networks under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire digital-first ecosystem. With reciprocal distribution partnerships in both the United States and China, Cinedigm's growing stable of platforms has unprecedented availability in the two largest markets in the world.