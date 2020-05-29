Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ghislain Houle, CN Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, to Participate in Two Virtual Investor Conferences on June 2 and 9

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will participate in two virtual investor conferences in June:

  • UBS Virtual Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on June 2, 2020 starting at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT);
     
  • Deutsche Bank 11th Annual Virtual Global Industrials & Materials Summit on June 9, 2020 starting at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

CN will provide access to a live audio webcast of all remarks via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the event.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts:
   
Media ﻿Investment Community
﻿Jonathan Abecassis  Paul Butcher
Senior Manager  Vice-President 
Media Relations  Investor Relations 
(514) 399-7956  (514) 399-0052

Primary Logo

