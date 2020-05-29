NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / DOMESTIC ASSAULT, UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF x2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501311

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Rob Helm

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/28/2020, 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief x2

ACCUSED: Kelsey Williams

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/28/2020, at approximately 2230 hours, Troopers responded to a residence in the Town of

New Haven for a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed Kelsey Williams (21) of Essex, VT had

caused bodily injury and instilled fear of further injury in a household member. Williams also damaged

multiple pieces of property belonging to the household member as well as the New Haven Barracks.

Williams was issued a citation to appear in court on Monday, June 1, at 9:00 a.m.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2020, 0900 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached DMV photo