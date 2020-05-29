NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / DOMESTIC ASSAULT, UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF x2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501311
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Rob Helm
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 05/28/2020, 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief x2
ACCUSED: Kelsey Williams
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/28/2020, at approximately 2230 hours, Troopers responded to a residence in the Town of
New Haven for a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed Kelsey Williams (21) of Essex, VT had
caused bodily injury and instilled fear of further injury in a household member. Williams also damaged
multiple pieces of property belonging to the household member as well as the New Haven Barracks.
Williams was issued a citation to appear in court on Monday, June 1, at 9:00 a.m.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2020, 0900 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached DMV photo