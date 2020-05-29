BridgeBio Pharma’s QED Therapeutics Presents Data on Infigratinib in Cholangiocarcinoma and Urothelial Carcinoma at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 Virtual Scientific Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) affiliate QED Therapeutics announced today that it will present data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 Virtual Scientific Program showing clinical advancement for infigratinib, QED’s oral FGFR1-3 inhibitor, in both urothelial carcinoma and cholangiocarcinoma (CCA).

Title: Infigratinib (BGJ398) in advanced/unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma demonstrates consistent treatment response in both first-line and later-line treatment settings

Abstract: 5038

Presenter: Yung Lyou, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center

An analysis of response rates in patients with advanced/unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma based on the amount of prior lines of treatment showed consistent response to infigratinib. The objective response rate (ORR) for all patients (n=67) was 25% (95% CI 15.5-37.5), while the ORR for patients receiving infigratinib as first-line treatment (n=13) saw a response rate of 31% (95% CI 9.1-61.4) compared to 24% (95% CI 13.5-37.6) for patients receiving infigratinib as a second-line or later treatment (n=54). All eight patients in the study with upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) received infigratinib as second-line or later therapy. The response rates were higher for patients with UTUC, with an ORR of 50% (95% CI 15.7–84.3) and a disease control rate of 100%. In the study, treatment emergent adverse events occurring in >30% of patients were: hyperphosphatemia (46%), elevated creatinine (42%), fatigue (37%), constipation (37%), anemia (36%), decreased appetite (33%), dry mouth (31%), and alopecia (31%).

“These findings support the design of the ongoing, placebo-controlled PROOF 302 study to evaluate the efficacy of infigratinib in adjuvant urothelial carcinoma,” said author and PROOF 302 trial lead Sumanta Pal, MD, professor of medical oncology and therapeutics research at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center. “The results in upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC) build upon earlier research that the disease has a different genetic profile than urothelial carcinoma of the bladder, particularly with respect to FGFR3 alterations, and warrants further investigation in an even earlier setting.”

Title: A retrospective analysis of post second-line chemotherapy treatment outcomes for patients with advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma and FGFR2 fusions

Abstract: 4591

Presenter: Milind M. Javle, MD Anderson Cancer Center

In a retrospective analysis of a subset of a single-arm Phase 2 study of infigratinib (n=37), outcomes from patients with FGFR-fusion-positive bile duct cancer receiving infigratinib as third- and later-line therapy were compared with the tumor response when those same patients received second-line therapy with chemotherapy. Treatment with infigratinib resulted in progression free survival (PFS) improvements. The median PFS was 6.8 months (95% CI 3.9-7.8 months) for third- and later-line infigratinib treatment compared to 4.6 months (95% CI 2.7-7.2 months) for second-line chemotherapy.

“Through this retrospective analysis, we can see that infigratinib may have potential for patients whose tumors progress after second-line chemotherapy,” said Susan Moran, MD, MSCE, chief medical officer for QED. “These data support continued investigation of infigratinib in patients with FGFR-driven cholangiocarcinoma.”

About QED Therapeutics

QED Therapeutics, an affiliate of BridgeBio Pharma, is a biotechnology company focused on precision medicine for FGFR-driven diseases. Our lead investigational candidate is infigratinib (BGJ398), an orally administered, FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that has shown activity that we believe to be meaningful in clinical measures, such as overall response rate, in patients with chemotherapy-refractory cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions and advanced urothelial carcinoma with FGFR3 genomic alterations. QED intends to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) with the United States Food and Drug Administration for second and later-line cholangiocarcinoma in 2020. QED Therapeutics is also evaluating infigratinib in preclinical studies for the treatment of achondroplasia. We plan to conduct further clinical trials to evaluate the potential for infigratinib to treat patients with other FGFR-driven tumor types and rare disorders.

For more information on QED Therapeutics, please visit the company’s website at www.qedtx.com .

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. For more information, visit bridgebio.com .

