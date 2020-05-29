SARS-CoV-2 was spreading in the United States in late December 2019 and may have killed over 440 patients in California and 980 nationwide by mid-January 2020

Dr. Quay announces availability of his COVID-19 Survival Manual on June 5th

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Steven Quay, MD, PhD, physician-scientist and CEO of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that he and Dr. Martin Lee, PhD, Adjunct Professor of Statistics, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA have published a manuscript entitled, “SARS-CoV-2 was spreading in the United States in late December 2019 and may have killed over 440 patients in California and 980 nationwide by mid-January.” The manuscript is available here: SARS in the US in Dec 2019 .



The study identifies a well-accepted epidemiology signal of COVID-19, internet searches for the loss of smell and/or taste, spiking in California the first two weeks of 2020, clearly indicating symptomatic patients in California at that time. The study also identifies about 980 deaths nationwide and 440 deaths in California in early January that were attributed to pneumonia and/or influenza but are likely to have been incorrectly diagnosed and are, with high probability, the first deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.

“This study arose when I considered the origin of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan, China in early December, the rate and ease of human-to-human spread, especially in crowded indoor locations, and the expected annual year-end glut of holiday travel that the world experiences. From the perspective of the virus, there is no difference between spending 13 hours spreading from human to human in a traditional market in Wuhan or spending 13 hours traveling to LAX in California and spreading in Beverly Hills,” stated Dr. Quay. “This pandemic has provided a stark example of the unprecedented perils we have created by our modern world.”

Dr. Quay continued, “My book entitled, COVID-19 Survival Manual: A Physician’s Guide to Keep You and Your Family Healthy During the Pandemic and Beyond, will be published as an Amazon Kindle book on June 5, 2020, and will provide my blueprint for how to move beyond this pandemic safely for you and your family. Before anyone decides to return to life outside the shelter, please read my book. It might save your life!”

COVID-19 Survival Manual: A Physician’s Guide to Keep You and Your Family Healthy during the Pandemic and Beyond

This book is chock-full of lifesaving tips you can’t find anywhere else to help you and your family stay safe while sheltering-in-place, as well as how to get back to life in the coming weeks and months.

Some highlights:

One 2-minute step you can take every time you come home to kill coronavirus before it enters your lungs

A, quick, free home test for COVID-19 that is as good as the FDA-approved nasal swab

The one exercise you won’t learn in the gym that can save your life

How NOT to die of COVID-19 (Make your lungs younger)

What to do if you have early stage COVID-19 so that you can stay out of the hospital

The #1 most effective way to prevent the spread of coronavirus as we reopen society (Hint: it’s the one thing the CDC said was “NOT effective” when coronavirus hit the U.S.)

Why a vaccine won’t be the solution, and what YOU can do to protect yourself, now and in the future

What to eat and drink (and what to avoid) so you can prevent and beat this coronavirus

The best supplements I have found from clinical trial research for immune health during this pandemic

The coronavirus’ “Diabolic Trait” and how it helped the virus spread so fast

An easy DIY step that takes your face mask from a viral barrier to a virus killer, giving you over 100-times the protection of an untreated mask

The one blood test to ask for if you are hospitalized that can keep you off a ventilator

Three steps to take to thrive during the next epidemic

What is gain-of-function research and why we must ban it to prevent future pandemics

It will be available on Amazon Kindle for $4.99 starting June 5. The proceeds will be shared with Team Rubicon , a non-profit organization that serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.

About Steven Quay, M.D., PhD.

Steven Quay is the founder, Chairman, and CEO of Seattle-based Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS ) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions.

Dr. Quay received his M.D., M.A. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-Massachusetts General Hospital, and was on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine for almost a decade. He has over 300 published contributions to medicine which have been cited over 9,700 times.

Dr. Quay has founded six pharmaceutical startups, invented seven FDA-approved medicines, and holds 87 U.S. patents. Over 80 million people have benefited from the drugs he has invented. His current passion is the prevention of the two million yearly breast cancer cases worldwide. A TEDx talk he delivered on breast cancer prevention, “How to Be Smart If You’re Dense,” has been viewed over 200,000 times.

Public Relations Contact



Dunn Pellier Media | t: 323.481.2307

11620 Wilshire Blvd | 9th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90025

melissa@dunnpelliermedia.com

nicole@dunnpelliermedia.com

