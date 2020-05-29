Harvest Oil & Gas Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCQX: HRSTD) (“Harvest” or the “Company”) today announced results for the first quarter of 2020.



Key Highlights

Average daily production was 36.5 MMcfe for the first quarter of 2020



In January 2020, the Company unwound certain commodity derivative contracts in conjuncton with closed divestitures for cash settlements received of $1.1 million



On May 8, 2020, the Company completed a one-for-ten reverse stock split of its common stock



On May 15, 2020, the Company filed a Form 15 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to voluntarily deregister its common stock

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

First Quarter Fourth Quarter $ in millions unless noted otherwise 2020 2019 Average daily production (MMcfe/d) 36.5 53.1 Total revenues $ 9.5 $ 16.1 Total assets (1) 181.5 180.2 Net income (loss) 6.0 (22.1 ) Adjusted EBITDAX (2) 2.2 (0.6 ) Total debt (1) — — Net cash provided by operating activities 1.1 3.7 Additions to oil and natural gas properties (3) 0.3 (0.8 )

(1) As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

(2) Adjusted EBITDAX is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is defined and reconciled under “Non-GAAP Measures” below.

(3) Represents cash payments during the period.

For the first quarter of 2020, Harvest reported net income of $6.0 million, or $5.87 and $5.79 per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding, respectively, compared to a net loss of $22.1 million, or $(21.71) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2019, a net loss of $35.8 million or $(35.62) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding was reported. Included in the 2020 first quarter net income were the following items:

$1.6 million of impairment of oil and natural gas properties primarily related to the write down of properties located in Michigan to its fair value,

$8.2 million of non-cash gains on commodity derivatives,

$0.3 million of stock-based compensation costs contained in general and administrative expenses, and

$0.2 million of divestiture and transaction related expense contained in general and administrative expenses.

Production for the first quarter of 2020 was 2.7 Bcf of natural gas, 100 MBbls of oil and 6 MBbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), or 36.5 million cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d). This represents a 31 percent decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 production of 53.1 MMcfe/d and a 73 percent decrease from the first quarter of 2019 production of 137.2 MMcfe/d. The decrease in production from the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the divestiture of oil and gas properties that closed in December of 2019. The decrease in production from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to divestitures that closed throughout 2019.

Adjusted EBITDAX for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million, a $2.8 million increase over the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $10.2 million decrease from the first quarter of 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDAX over the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to an increase in cash settlements received on commodity derivative contracts and a decrease in lease operating expense and general and administrative expenses due to divestitures during the fourth quarter of 2019, partially offset by a decrease in production and revenues due to divestitures during the fourth quarter of 2019 and a decrease in realized oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDAX from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to divestitures that closed throughout 2019 and a decrease in realized oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices, partially offset by an increase in cash settlements received on commodity derivative contracts and a decrease in general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDAX is a Non-GAAP financial measures and is described in the attached table under “Non-GAAP Measures.”

Quarterly Report

Harvest’s financial statements and related footnotes are available in its Quarterly Report, which can be found at www.otcmarkets.com under the stock symbol HRSTD until June 9th, and therafter under the stock symbol HRST, Disclosures or through the Investor Relations section of the Harvest website at http://www.hvstog.com.

About Harvest Oil & Gas Corp.

Harvest is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the efficient operation and development of onshore oil and gas properties in the continental United States. The Company’s assets consist primarily of producing and non-producing properties in the Appalachian Basin (which includes the Utica Shale) and Michigan. More information about Harvest is available on the internet at https://www.hvstog.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. Please read the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other public filings and press releases for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to pending asset sales, including risks relating to the consummation of such sales in accordance with their terms or at all, our inability to control our contract operator, EnerVest Operating, L.L.C., outside of the parameters of the Services Agreement, our ability to obtain needed capital or financing on satisfactory terms, fluctuations in prices of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids and the length of time commodity prices remain depressed, our ability to maintain production levels through development drilling, risks associated with drilling and operating wells, the availability of drilling and production equipment, changes in applicable laws and regulations that adversely affect our operations and general economic conditions. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “indicate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon reasonable assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Production data: Oil (MBbls) 100 178 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 6 484 Natural gas (MMcf) 2,685 8,375 Net production (MMcfe) 3,324 12,349 Average sales price per unit: (1) Oil (Bbl) 45.37 53.00 Natural gas liquids (Bbl) 18.47 20.76 Natural gas (Mcf) 1.79 2.84 Mcfe 2.85 3.51 Average unit cost per Mcfe: Production costs: Lease operating expenses 2.48 1.88 Production taxes 0.05 0.18 Total 2.53 2.06 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 0.18 0.40 General and administrative expenses 1.18 0.52





(1) Prior to $4.5 million and $0.7 million of realized net gains on settlements of commodity derivatives for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except number of shares)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,642 $ 28,968 Restricted cash 10,000 10,000 Accounts receivable: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues 8,895 14,075 Other 2,220 1,322 Derivative asset 14,415 6,231 Other current assets 597 277 Total current assets 65,769 60,873 Oil and natural gas properties, net of accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization; March 31, 2020, $4,703; December 31, 2019, $15,066 101,200 114,031 Assets held for sale 11,001 316 Other assets 3,516 4,965 Total assets $ 181,486 $ 180,185 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 16,877 $ 23,524 Other current liabilities 463 586 Total current liabilities 17,340 24,110 Asset retirement obligations 80,342 88,668 Liabilities held for sale 10,391 139 Other long–term liabilities 1,664 1,770 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity 127 127 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 1,022,101 shares issued and 1,017,371 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020; 1,022,101 shares issued and 1,018,347 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 102 102 Additional paid-in capital 180,514 180,177 Treasury stock at cost - 4,730 shares at March 31, 2020; 3,754 shares at December 31, 2019 (617 ) (562 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (108,377 ) (114,346 ) Total stockholders' equity 71,622 65,371 Total liabilities and equity $ 181,486 $ 180,185

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues $ 9,469 $ 43,286 Transportation and marketing–related revenues — 560 Total revenues 9,469 43,846 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 8,236 23,200 Cost of purchased natural gas — 399 Dry hole and exploration costs — 39 Production taxes 153 2,193 Accretion expense on obligations 1,763 2,210 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 589 4,972 General and administrative expenses 3,931 6,370 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 1,606 26,128 (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties 63 (13 ) Total operating costs and expenses 16,341 65,498 Operating loss (6,872 ) (21,652 ) Other income (expense), net: Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 12,657 (16,774 ) Interest expense (14 ) (1,519 ) Gain on equity securities — 4,593 Other income (expense), net 198 (138 ) Total other income (expense), net 12,841 (13,838 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 5,969 (35,490 ) Income tax expense — (285 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,969 $ (35,775 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ 5.87 $ (35.62 ) Diluted $ 5.79 $ (35.62 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,018 1,004 Diluted 1,031 1,004

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,969 $ (35,775 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Accretion expense on obligations 1,763 2,210 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 589 4,972 Share–based compensation cost 337 99 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 1,606 26,128 (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties 63 (13 ) Gain on equity securities — (4,593 ) (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (12,657 ) 16,774 Cash settlements of derivative contracts (1) 4,473 717 Other — 205 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,756 8,029 Other current assets (320 ) 1,546 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,713 ) (1,313 ) Other, net 1,220 397 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 1,086 19,383 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (298 ) (443 ) Reimbursements related to oil and natural gas properties — 626 Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties (59 ) 1,872 Proceeds from sale of equity securities — 51,675 Other — 13 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (357 ) 53,743 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt borrowings — (60,000 ) Purchase of treasury stock (55 ) — Net cash flows used in financing activities (55 ) (60,000 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 674 13,126 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 38,968 6,313 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 39,642 $ 19,439

(1) In the three months ended March 31, 2020, $1.1 million of the $4.5 million of net gains on commodity derivatives was due to settlements received on the termination of commodity derivative contracts in conjunction with closed divestitures.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit); interest expense, net; depreciation, depletion and amortization; accretion expense on obligations; (gain) loss on derivatives, net; cash settlements of commodity derivative contracts; non-cash equity-based compensation; impairment of oil and natural gas properties; non-cash oil inventory adjustment; dry hole and exploration costs; (gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties; and gain on equity securities.

Adjusted EBITDAX is used by the Company’s management to provide additional information and statistics relative to the performance of the business, including (prior to the creation of any reserves) the cash return on investment. The Company believes this financial measure may indicate to investors whether or not it is generating cash flow at a level that can support or sustain quarterly interest expense and capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income and operating income and this measure may vary among companies. Therefore, Harvest’s Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Net income (loss) $ 5,969 $ (35,775 ) $ (22,104 ) Add: Income tax expense (benefit) — 285 (13 ) Interest expense, net 14 1,519 151 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 589 4,972 954 Accretion expense on obligations 1,763 2,210 1,739 (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (12,657 ) 16,774 2,316 Cash settlements of commodity derivative contracts 4,473 717 2,130 Non-cash share-based compensation 337 99 359 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 1,606 26,128 13,478 Dry hole and exploration costs — 39 — (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties 63 (13 ) 361 Gain on equity securities — (4,593 ) — Adjusted EBITDAX $ 2,157 $ 12,362 $ (629 )

Total Current Derivative Position

Period Index Swap Volume Swap Price Natural Gas (MMMBtus): Apr - Dec 2020 NYMEX 7,700.0 $ 2.68 Crude (MBbls): Apr - Dec 2020 WTI 294.3 $ 60.50 Ethane (MBbls): Apr - Dec 2020 Mt Belvieu 11.0 $ 11.91 Propane (MBbls): Apr - Dec 2020 Mt Belvieu 12.4 $ 29.23

