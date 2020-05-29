Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Meridian Bioscience to Participate in the 40th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) announced today that Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Baldasare, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 40th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 8:40 AM CT (9:40 AM ET).

To access the live webcast, go the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.meridianbioscience.com/.  Participants should register several minutes in advance of the event’s start time by following the link provided for the event.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:
Charlie Wood
Vice President – Investor Relations
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Phone:  +1 513.271.3700
Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com

