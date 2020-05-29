Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Regency Centers to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:REG) today announced that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at Nareit’s REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 9:35 am ET. To access the Company’s live presentation, attendees are required to register for Nareit’s REITweek, using the registration link below. Registration is complimentary until Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Regency Centers Virtual Presentation
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Time: 9:35 am - 10:05 am ET
Speaker:  Lisa Palmer, President & CEO
Registration: REITweek Virtual Environment

A link to the webcast will be available for replay for 90 days on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investors.regencycenters.com.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Laura Clark
904 598 7831
LauraClark@RegencyCenters.com

