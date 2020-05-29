Chillers Market to Reach USD 13.25 Billion by 2026; Stellar Demand for Alcoholic Beverages to Brighten Growth Prospects, sates Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Chillers Market Research Report are Daikin, Johnson Controls, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Polaris Industries Australasia, LG Electronics, Midea, Dunham-Bush Americas, Chongqing General Industry Co., Ltd., Carrier Corporation, The Danfoss Group.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chillers market size is predicted to reach USD 13.25 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The growing demand for chillers from food & beverages, chemical, and, pharmaceutical industries will enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Chillers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Screw Chillers, Scroll Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Plastics, Rubber, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 9.65 billion in 2018.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/chillers-market-101588







The occurrence of coronavirus has brought the world to an unprecedented stop. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unwonted effect on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/chillers-market-101588





Market Driver:

Increasing Consumption of Ready-to-eat Products to Spur Demand

The rising demand for frozen food and milk and beverage will fuel demand for the market. The booming food and beverage industry will further create opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing consumption of ready-to-eat products will contribute positively to the growth of the market. The evolving lifestyle of consumers has led to high demand for processed food, which, in turn, will drive the market in the forthcoming years. The growing awareness about the advantages of processed food including easy preservation and storage, immediate consumption, time-efficient, and easy cooking will augur well for the market during the forecast period. The rising demand for soft-drink and alcoholic beverages will have an excellent effect on the market in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the introduction of innovative refrigerants by major industry players will promote the growth of the market.

For instance, in June 2018, Johnson Controls, a multinational conglomerate announced the launch of YORK YZ Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller, a cutting-edge advanced chiller fully optimized for ultimate performance with next-generation low-global warming potential refrigerants. Besides, the increasing collaborations and partnerships among industry players will subsequently encourage the growth of the market. For instance, Johnson announced that it has collaborated with Microsoft to launch connected services through the cloud to get insights on operations. The growing focus on data analytics, remote monitoring, and diagnostics by companies will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/chillers-market-101588





Regional Analysis:

Flourishing Food and Beverage Industry to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the expanding industries in the region. The rising awareness about the benefits of chillers such as cost-effectiveness and ease of installation will spur demand in the industrial sector. Moreover, the surge in construction projects is predicted to propel the market in the region. The rising investments in data centers will have a positive impact on the market. For instance, in 2019, Equinix a Californian data center announced that it has signed a joint venture of USD 1 billion with Singapore based GIC to operate and build hyper-scale data centers in Europe. North America is predicted to account for the largest share during the forecast period owing to the rising demand from various industries such as chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, and medical sectors. The rising demand for beverages will create sales opportunities for the market in North America.

Key Development:

July 2018: Daikin, a Japanese multinational company announced the launch of its highly advanced and compact DZ chiller series with eco-friendly R134a and R-1234ze refrigerants.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Chillers Market are:



Daikin

Johnson Controls



Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Polaris Industries Australasia

LG Electronics

Midea

Dunham-Bush Americas

Chongqing General Industry Co., Ltd.

Carrier Corporation

The Danfoss Group





Quick Buy – Chillers Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101588







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Key Technological Developments Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Chillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value) Screw Chillers Scroll Chillers Centrifugal Chillers Others Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Chemicals & Petrochemicals Food & Beverages Plastics Rubber Medical and Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/chillers-market-101588







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Thermoelectric Module Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Micro Thermoelectric, Thin Film Thermoelectric, Bulk Thermoelectric), By Material (Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride, Silicon Germanium, Bismuth-Antimony), By End Use (Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Consumer electronics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Energy & Utility, Refrigerant and Chillers), And Geography Forecast Till 2026

Refrigerated Transport Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Mode of Transportation (Sea, Air, Road, Railways), By Product (Chilled, Frozen), By Technology (Vapour Compression Systems, Eutectic Systems, Cryogenic Systems, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Absorption Chillers Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Steam Absorption Chillers, Hot Water Absorption Chillers, Direct-fired Absorption Chillers, Gas-fired Absorption Chillers), By Refrigerant Type (Ammonia, Lithium Bromide), By End User (Residential, Industrial, Commercial) and Geography Forecast till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/chillers-market-9326

