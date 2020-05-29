Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,684 in the last 365 days.

Husson University’s New England School of Communications Recognizes Seniors During Award Ceremony Video

The annual live award ceremony was reimagined as a video presentation in response to health concerns associated with public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- BANGOR, MAINE, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graduating seniors from Husson University’s New England School of Communications (NESCom) were recognized during a Senior Recognition Ceremony video earlier this month. The annual live award ceremony was reimagined as a video presentation in response to health concerns associated with public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

NESCom offers bachelor degrees in communications technology, entertainment production and mass communications. These degree programs contain several concentration and certificate choices. They include audio engineering, journalism, graphic design, live sound technology, marketing communications, radio broadcasting, sports journalism, video production and film production.

“This was an unprecedented way to share the accomplishments of this year’s graduating class with their friends and family,” said NESCom and College of Business Dean Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, SHRM-SCP.  “Traditionally, everyone gathers together in the Gracie Theatre for this celebratory event. Since we couldn’t be together due to the coronavirus pandemic, we felt a live streaming video broadcast was the next best option. Graduates were able to stay safe and well at home as they enjoyed the award ceremony.”

Click on this link to see a recorded version of the award ceremony on Husson University’s website: https://www.husson.edu/nescom/awards.

Here is a list of the individuals who received recognition, their awards and their hometowns.

Alpha Beta Kappa National Honor Society:Awards

Students selected for membership in the Alpha Beta Kappa honor society have demonstrated academic excellence, hard work and integrity. In addition, inductees demonstrated concern, humility, and a friendly spirit.

Name Hometown
Adam Beaudoin Hooksett, New Hampshire
Tyler Cameron Norway, Maine
Kristian Cerrone Ballston Lake, New York
Tyler Hewey Hampden, Maine
Ani Inman Albany, Maine
Thomas Kugelman North Bridgton, Maine
Ryan Mains Hampden, Maine
Amanda Marcus Wiscasset, Maine
Cynthia Miller Londonderry, New Hampshire
Kevin Praik Canton, Massachusetts
Janell Reece Corinth, Maine
Amber Schreier Berwick, Maine
Kyle Tremblay Billerica, Massachusetts

 

PPRSA Honor Cords:

The Public Relations Student Society of America, better known as PRSSA, was founded in 1967. It is the foremost organization for students interested in public relations and communications. Chapters provide students with professional development, networking opportunities and leadership skills. The following recipients of PRSSA Honor Cords have been active in the Husson PRSSA chapter during their college career: 

Name Hometown
Kes Lavoie Bangor, Maine
Amanda Marcus Wiscasset, Maine
Rachel Maxwell Presque Isle, Maine
Claire Mucha Council Bluffs, Iowa
Allison Sinnett Gorham, Maine

 

Outstanding Achievement Award:

This award is given to individuals in each of our concentrations. The award recognizes individuals with solid academic achievements who exhibit leadership skills and the ability and willingness to mentor others. 

Name Concentration Hometown
Evan Brown Post Production Coventry, Connecticut
Tyler Hewey Journalism Hampden, Maine
Ani Inman Entertainment Production Albany, Maine
Erica Larrivee Video Production Gray, Maine
Claire Mucha Marketing Communications Council Bluffs, Iowa
Nicholas Pelletier Video Production Bingham, Maine
Janell Reece  Music Production Corinth, Maine
Jordan Verge Radio Broadcasting Brewer, Maine

 

Exemplary Work Product Award:

This award celebrates individual student’s achievements on specific projects. Students who receive this award have demonstrated that they can apply the skills they’ve mastered here at NESCom at a high level. 

Name Type of Project Hometown
Hannah Dowers Sound Design Londonderry, New Hampshire
Kiet Ho Director of the Husson University Theatre production of “THE GUYS” North Haven, Connecticut
Derek Madarasz Live Sound Production Saint James, New York
Ryan Mains Journalism Hampden, Maine
Connor Petros Video Production Ellsworth, Maine
Allison Sinnett Marketing Communications Gorham, Maine

 

Professional Excellence Award:

Students who receive this award have demonstrated high levels of experiential competence, strong work ethic and a professional commitment to their work. 

Name Hometown
Mekayla Golden Alton, New Hampshire
Cole Hurlbert Steuben, Maine
Ani Inman Albany, Maine
Thomas Kugelman North Bridgton, Maine
Tania Lopez Oceanside, California
Rachel Maxwell Presque Isle, Maine
Cynthia Miller Londonderry, New Hampshire
Kevin Praik Canton, Massachusetts
Kyle Tremblay Billerica, Massachusetts

 

Academic Honors – Cum Laude

Students who receive cum laude academic honors have a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59. 

Name Concentrations Hometowns
Tyler Cameron Audio Engineering Norway, Maine
Kristian Cerrone Audio Engineering Ballston Lake, New York
Kevin Coelho Video Production Wolcott, Connecticut
Nathan Dumas Video Production Bangor, Maine
Tyler Hewey Sports Journalism with a Certificate in Marketing Communications Hampden, Maine
Kiet Ho Entertainment Production with Certificates in Audio Engineering and Theatre Performance North Haven, Connecticut
Ian Jackson Audio Engineering Bingham, Maine
Ryan Mains Journalism with a Certificate in Marketing Communications Hampden, Maine
Isaiah Marseille Marketing Communications with Certificates in Business Administration, Digital and Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design and Web Media Hermon, Maine
Alex Mitchell Video Production Hampstead, New Hampshire
Kevin Praik Sports Journalism with a Certificate in Radio Broadcasting Canton, Massachusetts
Allison Sinnett Marketing Communications with Certificates in Digital and Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design and Web Media Gorham, Maine

 

Academic Honors – Magna Cum Laude

Students who receive magna cum laude academic honors have a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.79. 

Name Concentration Hometown
Evan Brown Audio Engineering with a Certificate in Marketing Communications Coventry, Connecticut
Nicholas Langille Sports Journalism with a Certificate in Graphic Design Hermon, Maine
Kes Lavoie Marketing Communications Bangor, Maine
Amanda Marcus Marketing Communications with Certificates in Digital and Social Media Marketing, Web Design and Web Media Wiscasset, Maine
Cynthia Miller Video Production Londonderry, New Hampshire
Connor Petros Video Production Ellsworth, Maine
Kyle Tremblay Video Production Billerica, Massachusetts
Nolan Whittaker Audio Engineering Windsor, Connecticut

 

Academic Honors - Summa Cum Laude

Students who receive summa cum laude academic honors have a grade point average of 3.8 to 4.0. Summa cum laude is the highest level of academic honors. 

Name Concentration Hometown
Adam Beaudoin Audio Engineering Hooksett, New Hampshire
Kevin Doyon Sports Journalism with a Certificate in  Marketing Communications Hardwick, Vermont
Ani Inman Entertainment Production with a Certificate in Photography Albany, Maine
Thomas Kugelman Audio Engineering North Bridgton, Maine
Erica Larrivee Video Production Gray, Maine
Rachel Maxwell Marketing Communications Presque Isle, Maine
Claire Mucha Marketing Communications with Certificates in Digital and Social Media Marketing,  Graphic Design and Web Media Council Bluffs, Iowa
Lisa Pawlowski Marketing Communications with Certificates in Digital and Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design, Photography & Web Media Boothbay, Maine
Nicholas Pelletier Video Production Bingham, Maine
Janell Reece Audio Engineering Corinth, Maine
Amber Schreier Marketing Communications with Certificates in Digital and Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design and Web Media Berwick, Maine

 

Watch Award:

The Watch Award is presented to a graduating bachelor degree student with the most credits and the highest grade point average (GPA) in his or her respective school. This year’s New England School of Communications Watch Award recipient is Janell Reece from Corinth, Maine. Reece is a Husson University valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA.

Students – Plaque Award:

The Husson Plaque Award is given to a graduating student with outstanding academic achievement in his or her discipline, as well as outstanding service to the university and community.  This year’s New England School of Communications/Husson Plaque Award recipient is Erica Larrivee from Gray, Maine.

 

The Benjamin Haskell Award:

This award is given in honor of our long-time former dean and colleague, Benjamin Haskell. As dean, Haskell had a strong interest in the academic success of NESCom students. He believed that exposure to the world beyond our borders was an important component of higher education. This award is bestowed on a student who exhibits strong academic performance and who has demonstrated a commitment to global awareness.

The recipient of this year’s Benjamin Haskell Award was Patrick Caldwell from Lewiston, Maine.

 

The George Wildey Award:

George Wildey was the founder and president of the New England School of Broadcasting, the forerunner of Husson University’s New England School of Communications. Each year, this award is presented to a student who, in the opinion of program leaders, exemplifies the traits of success that Wildey possessed and that exemplified the essence of NESCom. Award recipients exhibit a positive and optimistic attitude. They also regularly go above and beyond what is required.

The recipient of this year’s George Wildey Award is Cynthia Miller from a Londonderry, New Hampshire.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine and Northern Maine provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

# # #

Attachments 

Eric B. Gordon
Husson University
207.649.4647
gordoner@husson.edu

You just read:

Husson University’s New England School of Communications Recognizes Seniors During Award Ceremony Video

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.