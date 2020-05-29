TELA Bio to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA") (Nasdaq: TELA), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.



TELA Bio's management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at ir.telabio.com .

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. TELA's products are designed to improve on shortcomings of existing biologics and minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic material. TELA's portfolio is supported by quality, data-driven science and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated advantages over other commercially available products.

