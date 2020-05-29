Ceridian Completes Acquisition of Singapore-based Excelity Global

Ceridian is now a leading human capital management provider in the Asia Pacific Japan region

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO and SINGAPORE, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Excelity Global Solutions Pte Ltd. (Excelity), an Asia-based HCM service provider from the Everstone Group. The acquisition was previously announced on May 5, 2020 and closed and became effective today.



“The acquisition of Excelity is an important next step in our global expansion and builds on our recent investment in Australia and New Zealand. We welcome our new colleagues, customers and partners, and we look forward to extending our HCM leadership in the Asia Pacific Japan region,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “Ceridian has 4,480 customers on the Dayforce cloud platform, and we are excited to bring the full power of Dayforce to customers in the APJ region.”

“As we welcome the Excelity team to Ceridian, we are strengthening our commitment to our customers in the highly attractive APJ region,” said Stephen Moore, Head of Asia Pacific Japan, Ceridian. “Now more than ever, organizations need to make intelligent decisions that deliver hard dollar value, and Ceridian is uniquely positioned to help organizations deliver quantifiable value and create simple, modern experiences that employees will love.”

Founded in 1997, Excelity works with more than 300 customers across the APAC region. It operates its proprietary native payroll platform in India, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand delivered through the Managed Services, Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) models. A leading HR outsourcing services partner in the region, Excelity delivers over 1.2 million payslips per month. Customers include Forbes, Volvo, Emerson, Oracle, QBE, Palo Alto Networks, Mammoet, Lufthansa, Uber, and Mondelez.

