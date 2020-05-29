Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market to Reach $6.81 Billion by 2026; Increasing Investment in Cloud Integration Will Bode Well for Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in RPA Market Research Report Are AntWorks, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism PLC, IPsoft Inc., Kofax, Inc., Nice Systems Ltd., NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, Pegasystems, Inc., Redwood Software, Uipath SRL.

The global robotic process automation market size is projected to reach USD 6.81 billion by the end of 2026. The market will benefit from the increasing product applications across diverse industries. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By Application (Administration and reporting, Customer Support, Data Migration & Capture Extraction, Analytics, and Others), By Operation (Rule-based, Knowledge-based), By Industry (Retail, Manufacturing and Logistics Industry, BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Hospitality, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 1.39 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



A robotic process automations system makes use of an automated bot or ARM that performs several tasks and carries out numerous activities. The RPA is a combination of hardware devices that are integrated with particular software. The system is used to perform repetitive tasks and subsequently reduce the overall time required to complete operations. The high investments in the integration of advanced concepts have allowed applications across numerous domains. The use of concepts such as data learning and machine algorithms will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The use of RPA systems in healthcare institutions as well as other corporate organizations across the world will emerge in favor of market growth. The presence of several large scale companies will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.



Knowledge-based Operations Segment to Witness Rapid Growth

The adoption of robotic process automation systems has allowed applications across diverse industry verticals. Based on operation analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of rule-based and knowledge-based operations. Accounting to the use of cognitive technologies along with RPA systems, the knowledge-based operations segment is projected to witness rapid growth in the coming years.



North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyzes ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing investment by major companies in this region towards the implementation of RPA systems will bode well for the growth of the regional market. The ability of RPA systems to bring down the overall system costs and subsequently increase product efficacies is a primary reason why this product is being widely adopted in several countries across North America. Additionally, the presence of several tech giants in the United States will contribute to the growth of the market. As of 2018, the market in 2018 was worth USD 0.54 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.





List of Companies Profiled in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Research Report are:

AntWorks

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism PLC

IPsoft Inc.

Kofax, Inc.

Nice Systems Ltd.

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

Pegasystems, Inc.

Redwood Software

Uipath SRL





