Agenda Released for SMi Group’s 6th Annual Airborne ISR Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s complex and ever-changing strategic landscape, the demand for increased situational awareness continues to grow. As a decisive and indispensable tool, air-based ISTAR is increasingly relied upon to deliver tactical data and intelligence for commanders, as well as deliver effective strategic deterrence.
With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce the return of the annual Airborne ISR conference, taking place in London, on the 21st – 22nd October 2020, which will focus on the obstacles to successful airborne ISR operations and the solutions being utilised by air, land, and naval forces from around the globe.
For those interested in attending, there is a £400 early bird discount ending on 29th May. Register at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr1
FEATURED 2020 SPEAKERS
• Captain (N) Eric Soderberg, Program Manager PMA-226, NAVAIR, US Navy
• Colonel Derrick S. Lee, Assistant Chief of Intelligence (G2), NATO Allied Land Command (former US Army Europe G2)
• Colonel Jay W. Haley, Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence (G2), US Army Europe
• Colonel Dainius Guzas, Commander, Lithuanian Air Force
• Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis, Contract - Programme Manager, General Directorate for Defence Investments & Armaments, Hellenic MoD
• Major Helder Ferreira, Commander, 601 Squadron, Portuguese Air Force
• Flight Lieutenant Ross Cunningham, Squadron Qualified Weapons Instructor, 8 Squadron, RAF
• Dr Qing Wu, Senior Scientist for Processing and Exploitation, Air Force Research Laboratory, United States Air Force
• Dr Andrew Bennett, Senior Principal Scientist - ISR Capability, UK MoD, DSTL
• Mr Rob Munday, UV20 Deputy Event Manager, BICES Group Executive, NATO HQ
• Senior Representative, Leonardo
The newly released brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details, is available to download online at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr1
6th Annual Airborne ISR
21st-22nd October 2020
London, UK
Gold Sponsor: Leonardo
SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages.
For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
