Coronavirus: Kenya reports 123 cases of coronavirus Nairobi, Wednesday May 27, 2020

Kenya recorded the highest number of Covid 19 cases since the first case was announced on March 13, 2020.

In the last 24 hours, out of 3077 samples tested, 123 people have today tested positive for Coronavirus a staggering triple digit figure ever to be recorded in the country.

The cumulative figure of those who are positive now stands at 1,471 from a total of 67,341 samples so far tested.

The results were released today by the Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe during the daily media briefing. The CS announced that Nairobi county was leading with 85 cases, followed by Mombasa 24 and Kiambu four cases.

Other counties are Kajiado with three cases and Kisumu two cases while Garissa, Kitui, Kilifi, Busia and Uasin Gishu Counties have a case each.

Out of the 123 cases 78 are males, and 45 are females while the youngest is 1-year-old, and the oldest is 76 years old.

“We are glad to inform you that we have discharged three more patients, bringing the number of recoveries to 408, but unfortunately we have also lost three more patients to the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 55,” he added.

He explained that the three fatalities had underlying comorbidities, one had diabetes, the second had diabetes and hypertension while the third one had cancer of the breast.

In Nairobi the cases are from Mathare 33 cases followed by Kibra 14, Embakasi West 12, Embakasi Central four, Westlands four, Makadara three, Ruaraka three, Kamukunji three, Starehe two, Dagoretti North two, Roysambu one, Langata one, Embakasi North one and Embakasi South one case.

In Mombasa, nine cases are from Mvita, Changamwe four, Kisauni four, Jomvu three, Likoni three and Nyali one. In Kiambu county the four cases are from Kabete, Kikuyu, Ruiru and Juja. In Kajiado two cases are from Namanga and one case in Kitengela, while Kisumu county has two cases from a quarantine facility, all imported from Nairobi of persons who travelled to Kisumu for a burial.

The CS also revealed that 590 Covid-19 positive patients are admitted in 35 various hospitals across the country, out of which seven are in critical condition, and four are on ventilatory support while one is on supplemental oxygen.

“The figures which we have shared today illustrate the rapid rate of transmission in the informal settlements in Nairobi and this means that there is a raging number of infections in these areas,” he noted.

He also appealed to the public transportation owners, drivers and riders to maintain the measures given by the government since some of the highest infections come from areas where public transport is the primary means of transportation.

He also announced that he will be visiting new counties on a weekly basis as a means of evaluating the national preparedness levels, because collectively, counties have a greater capacity to attend to the sick and their preparedness is key.

“We don’t want to get to a point where we find ourselves unable to cope with an overwhelming number of critically ill patients. Should this trend be the case and we are overwhelmed, we will only have the two options we’ve seen globally, cooperate and survive, or ignore the directives and suffer,” he said.

The government has since last week been doing targeted mass testing in some of the hotspot areas that include Nairobi, Mombasa, Kajiado, Kwale and Migori Counties among others to determine the extent of infection within the communities and the outcome of the results has demonstrated that the virus has spread extensively in our communities, he noted.