Coronavirus - Kenya: Thirty-Two out of 47 counties in the country have recorded cases of Coronavirus disease

Thirty-Two out of 47 counties in the country have so far recorded cases of Coronavirus disease. This number accounts for more than 60% of the counties affected. Kiambu County has recorded 39 cases, placing it at number 4 behind Nairobi (835), Mombasa (490) and Kajiado (65). This is a worrying trend, and we must collectively stop it by observing and practicing the containment measures that we continue to advocate for". Mutahi Kagwe,

