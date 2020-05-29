Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,871 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: Ministry of Health launches Call The Clinic (MOH CTC) mobile application

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine launched the Ministry of Health- Call The Clinic (MOH CTC) mobile application where individuals can alert MOH of signs and symptoms similar to COVID-19 and get linked to diagnosis

The app is available on Google Play Store and will soon be on Apple.

The link to the app can also be found on: www.health.go.ug

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Uganda: Ministry of Health launches Call The Clinic (MOH CTC) mobile application

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.