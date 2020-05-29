Coronavirus - Kenya: Government announce 147 new cases of coronavirus Nairobi, Thursday May 27, 2020

The Government has announced 147 new positive cases of coronavirus in Kenya, out of the 2,831 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

This now brings to 1,618 the number of people who have so far tested positive for the disease in the country, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said today.

All of the 147 cases are Kenyans, out of which 87 are males and 60 females, the youngest being one year old infant, while the oldest 87 years. Cumulatively the government has conducted 70, 172 tests so far.

The CS revealed that Nairobi has the majority of the new cases at 90, Mombasa 41, Kiambu three, Busia three, Nyeri two, Uasin Gishu two, while Kajiado, Kilifi, Embu, Homa Bay, Muranga and Machakos have one case each.

In Nairobi, 35 cases are from Kibra, Langata 15, Makadara nine, Westlands eight, Embakasi Central six, Embakasi West five, Kasarani four, Kamukunji two, Dagoretti North two, Starehe two, Roysambu one and Mathare one.

In Mombasa, the 41 cases are from Jomvu 10, Mvita 10, Changamwe six, Kisauni five, Likoni five and Nyali five while Kiambu, has three cases, one each from Kiambu Town, Thika and Kikuyu. In Busia, the three cases are all from the Point of Entry.

Nyeri, also has two cases from Nyeri town, Uasin Gishu, two cases from Turbo, Kajiado, one case from Kajiado North, while Embu, has a case from Manyatta.

In Homa Bay, the one case is from Rangwe, Murang’a one is from Makuyu and Machakos one case is from Athi River. Nyeri, Embu and Murang’a, are the latest Counties to record COVID-19 cases.

The CS also announced that 13 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovering, bringing the total number of recoveries to 421. “On a sad note, we have today lost another three patients to the disease, one in Thika, and two others in Mombasa. Both of them had underlying conditions,” he noted.

Thirty – two out of 47 counties, have so far recorded cases of the disease. Kiambu County has recorded 39 cases, placing it at number four behind Nairobi which has 835, Mombasa 490 and Kajiado 65.

The CS announced that the Ministry of Health, will continue to work closely with the counties and provide support in order to upscale counties capacities. The Ministry he added has facilitated the training of healthcare workers in every County, and has ensured that over 11,000 healthcare workers have been trained.

“The Government’s agenda is to make healthcare more affordable for the common mwananchi. To achieve this, we have embarked on reforming the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), so that it can serve Kenyans better. I want to appeal to Kenyans to register with the Fund and also diligently contribute monthly,’ he advised.

The CS made the revelation today during a tour of Tigoni Sub County Hospital Isolation ward where he launched the Menstrual Hygiene Policy & Strategy 2019-2024 that will create an enabling environment for implementation of menstrual hygiene and management interventions in Kenya. It will also ensure women and girls have access to safe and hygienic products.

He disclosed that Kenya is the first Nation, to develop a stand-alone MH Policy through a multi-stakeholder consultative and inclusive process. “We acknowledge the contribution of the stakeholders, in developing this policy & strategy and in advancing the menstrual health and hygiene agenda in Kenya,” he noted.