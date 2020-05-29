Global Virtual Reality Devices Market To Have A Massive Growth Rate Of 39.6%!

Virtual Reality Devices Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global virtual reality devices market is expected to decline from $4.76 billion in 2019 to $3.99 billion in 2020 at a rate of -16%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $1 trillion in 2023 at a whopping rate of 39.6%. The rising demand for virtual reality devices in changing the traditional way of imparting safety trainings to employees is expected to drive the market. However, due to COVID-19, the disturbances in demand and supply chain are to act as a major factor contributing to the declining shipments for virtual reality devices during 2020.

VR devices use advanced computer technology called virtual reality to create a simulated environment. VR devices such as head mounted display (HMD) devices, gesture tracking devices (GTD), projectors and display walls (PDW) enable the users to get immersed in a real environment and interact with 3D worlds. Some virtual reality devices include Oculus Rift - VR headset, HTC Vive – VR, Sony - PSVR, Samsung Gear VR – mobile VR headset with controller, and Google Cardboard – mobile VR headset by Google.

The global virtual reality devices market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Handheld Devices; Head Mounted Devices; Gesture Controlled Devices; Others.

By Application: Medical & Healthcare; Commercial; Education; Advertising & Marketing; Commerce; Energy & Utilities; Entertainment & Gaming; Designing & Engineering; Logistics; Others.

By Geography: The global virtual reality devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Virtual Reality Devices Market

Integration of 5K stereoscopic video in VR devices is one of the growing trends that is changing the landscape of virtual reality device market. This 5K stereoscopic video would provide a complete and detailed VR immersion experience for the viewers.

Integration of 5K stereoscopic video in VR devices is one of the growing trends that is changing the landscape of virtual reality device market. This 5K stereoscopic video would provide a complete and detailed VR immersion experience for the viewers.

Virtual Reality Devices Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides virtual reality devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts virtual reality devices market size and growth for the global virtual reality devices market, virtual reality devices market share, virtual reality devices market players, virtual reality devices market size, virtual reality devices market segments and geographies, virtual reality devices market trends, virtual reality devices market drivers and virtual reality devices market restraints, virtual reality devices market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Markets Covered: Global Virtual Reality Devices Market

Data Segmentations: Virtual Reality Devices Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Virtual Reality Devices Market Organizations Covered: Google, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Oculus VR LLC, Marxent Labs.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, virtual reality devices market customer information, virtual reality devices market product/service analysis – product examples, virtual reality devices market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global virtual reality devices market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Virtual Reality Devices Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the virtual reality devices market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Virtual Reality Devices Sector: The report reveals where the global virtual reality devices industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

