Premium Beer Market 2020 Global Imports, Exports, Production and Consumption Trends Industry Overview Report

The global premium beer market value is forecasted to reach US$55.86 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%, for the period spanning from 2019 to 2024. The factors such as booming travel and tourism industry, accelerating economic growth, rapid urbanization, growing online liquor sales, rising bar and café outlets, growing influence of western culture in developing economies and peer influence on youngsters are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by rising demand for fruit juices, seasonality, retail consolidations and high competitive pressure. A few notable trends include growing craft beer consumption, increasing adoption of automated brewing machines and rising low-alcohol volume beverages demand in developed countries.

There are two key premium beer distribution channels i.e. on-trade/on-premise (On-trade premium beer distribution channels are bars, restaurants, clubs, hotels, etc. Product sales strategy varies with type of beer product including tastings, gifts offerings, competitions, price reductions and free drinks offerings) and off-trade/off-premise (The off-trade premium beer distribution channels includes retail outlets i.e. hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, wines & spirits shops, mini-markets, kiosks etc.)

The fastest growing regional market is Europe due to rising demand for craft beer in Germany and France, increasing penetration of online high-end beer delivering companies in the U.K. and growing adoption of multiple sales channels by domestic manufacturers.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global premium beer market, segmented on the basis of distribution channels i.e. On-trade and Off-trade.

The major regional markets i.e. Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America along with their country coverage of Germany, the U.K., France, China, Japan, India, the U.S. and Canada have been analysed

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Heineken N.V., Carlsberg Group, China Resources Beer Limited, Diageo PLC and Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Beer Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Beer

1.2 Premium Beer

2. Global Premium Beer Market Analysis

2.1 Global Premium Beer Market Value Forecast

2.2 Global Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

2.3 Global Premium Beer Market Volume by Distribution Channel

2.3.1 Global On-Trade Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

2.3.2 Global Off-Trade Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

2.4 Global Premium Beer Market Volume by Region

3. Regional Premium Beer Market Analysis

3.1 Europe

3.1.1 Europe Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

3.1.2 Europe Premium Beer Market Volume by Distribution Channel

3.1.3 Europe On-Trade Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

3.1.4 Europe Off-Trade Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

3.1.5 Europe Premium Beer Market Volume by Country

3.1.6 Germany Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

3.1.7 The U.K. Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

3.1.8 France Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Premium Beer Market Volume by Country

3.2.3 China Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

3.2.4 China Premium Beer Market Volume by Distribution Channel

3.2.5 China On-Trade Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

3.2.6 China Off-Trade Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

3.2.7 Japan Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

3.2.8 India Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

3.3 North America

3.3.1 North America Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

3.3.2 North America Premium Beer Market Volume by Country

3.3.3 The U.S. Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

3.3.4 Canada Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Booming Travel and Tourism Industry

4.1.2 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.3 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.4 Growing Online Liquor Sales

4.1.5 Rising Bar and Café Outlets

4.1.6 Growing Influence of Western Culture in Developing Economies

4.1.7 Peer Influence on Youngsters

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Growing Craft Beer Consumption

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Automated Brewing Machines

4.2.3 Rising Low-alcohol Volume Beverages Demand in Developed Countries

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Fruit Juices

4.3.2 Seasonality

4.3.3 Retail Consolidations

4.3.4 High Competitive Pressure

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Premium Beer Market

5.1.1 Key Players – Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players – Market Cap Comparison

5.2 China Premium Beer Market

5.2.1 Key Players – Market Share Comparison

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Heineken N.V.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategy

6.3 Carlsberg Group

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 China Resources Beer Limited

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.5 Diageo PLC

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Financial Overview

6.6 Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd

6.6.1 Business Overview

6.6.2 Financial Overview

6.6.3 Business Strategies

List of Figures

Beer Brewing Process

Premium Beer Distribution Channels

Premium Beer Supply Chain

Global Premium Beer Market Value Forecast (2019-2024)

Global Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast (2019-2024)

Global Premium Beer Market Volume by Distribution Channel (2019)

Global On-Trade Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast (2019-2024)

Global Off-Trade Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast (2019-2024)

Global Premium Beer Market Volume by Region (2019)

Europe Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast (2019-2024)

Europe Premium Beer Market Volume by Distribution Channel (2019)

Europe On-Trade Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast (2019-2024)

Europe Off-Trade Premium Beer Market Volume Forecast (2019-2024)

Europe Premium Beer Market Volume by Country (2019)

