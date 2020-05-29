COVID-19 Impact on Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2025
“COVID-19 Impact on Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform Market 2020-2025:
Summary: -
A new market study, titled “COVID-19 Impact on Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Overviwe:-
COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
AR Platform
VR Platform
Hybrid Technology Platform
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Education and Training
Video Game
Online Shopping
Media
Tourism
Social Media
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Augmented Pixels
Magic Leap
HP Autonomy
Catchoom
Wikitude
Blippar
Realmax
Google
Huawei
ARToolKit
Zappar
NexTech AR Solns
Infinity Augmented Reality
Niantic
Unity Technologies
Facebook
Artivive
EON Reality
SenseTime
LibreStream Technologies
Zugara
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform by Players
4 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Continued………
