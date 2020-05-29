Qutoutiao Inc. to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, June 4, 2020

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on June 4, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qutoutiao Inc. (“Qutoutiao” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTT), a leading operator of mobile content platforms in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Qutoutiao’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on June 4, 2020 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operators to assist conference calls are not available at the moment. To speed up the entry process, all participants who wish to join the call must preregister online to receive the dial-in details.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4185245 at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, Direct Event Passcode, and a unique Registrant ID.

Please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event Passcode and Registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.qutoutiao.net .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until 9:59 a.m. U.S Eastern Time on June 11, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780 Mainland China: 400-632-2162 Replay Access Code: 4185245

About Qutoutiao Inc.

Qutoutiao Inc. operates innovative and fast-growing mobile content platforms in China with a mission to bring fun and value to its users. The eponymous flagship mobile application, Qutoutiao, meaning “fun headlines” in Chinese, applies artificial intelligence-based algorithms to deliver customized feeds of articles and short videos to users based on their unique profiles, interests and behaviors. Qutoutiao has attracted a large group of loyal users, many of whom are from lower-tier cities in China. They enjoy Qutoutiao’s fun and entertainment-oriented content as well as its social-based user loyalty program. Midu, first launched in May 2018 as Midu Novels and with an alternative version Midu Lite launched one year later, pioneered provision of free online literature supported by advertising. It has grown tremendously and has led the free online literature industry since inception. The Company will continue to bring more exciting products to users through innovation, and strive towards creating a leading global online content ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.qutoutiao.net .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Qutoutiao’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Qutoutiao’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Qutoutiao does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

