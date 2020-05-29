Boat Compasses Market 2020 Covid-19 Impact by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “2020 Global Boat Compasses Market Outlook”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boat Compasses Market

This report focuses on Boat Compasses volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boat Compasses market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Riviera srl Genova

Ritchie Navigation

Weems & Plath

Simrad Yachting

Plastimo

Silva

Novasail

Cassens & Plath

Canepa & Campi

AAA WORLD-WIDE ENTERPRISES

Furuno

Lars Thrane

Tecnautic

Edson

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4742737-2020-global-boat-compasses-market-outlook

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Steering Compasses

Bearing Compasses

Tactical Compasses

Others

Segment by Application

Sailboats

Yachts

Others

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4742737-2020-global-boat-compasses-market-outlook

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.