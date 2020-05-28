Annual Performance Report | Nebraska Department of Education

IDEA Part B

State Profile Page click on any state to see the following:

FFY 2013 State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Report State Systemic Improvement Plan IDEA State Determination Letter and Explanation Data Summary

Federal Application

Public Reporting and District Determinations Guide

IDEA Part C

State Profile Page click on any state to see the following:

FFY 2013 State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Report State Systemic Improvement Plan IDEA State Determination Letter and Explanation Data Summary

Federal Application

Public Reporting and PRT Determinations Guide

Data Reporting

Nebraska Special Education Data

Nebraska State of the Schools Report

U.S. Department of Education Data Products

State Level Data Reports including:

Part B

Assessment Child Count Child Count and Educational Environments Discipline Dispute Resolution Educational Environments Exiting Maintenance of Effort Reduction and Coordinated Early Intervening Services Personnel



Part C