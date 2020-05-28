Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Annual Performance Report | Nebraska Department of Education

IDEA Part B

State Profile Page click on any state to see the following:

FFY 2013 State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Report State Systemic Improvement Plan IDEA State Determination Letter and Explanation Data Summary

Federal Application

Public Reporting and District Determinations Guide

IDEA Part C

Federal Application

Public Reporting and PRT Determinations Guide

Data Reporting

Nebraska Special Education Data

Nebraska State of the Schools Report

U.S. Department of Education Data Products

State Level Data Reports including:

Part B

    • Assessment
    • Child Count
    • Child Count and Educational Environments
    • Discipline
    • Dispute Resolution
    • Educational Environments
    • Exiting
    • Maintenance of Effort Reduction and Coordinated Early Intervening Services
    • Personnel

Part C

    • Child Count
    • Child Count and Settings
    • Dispute Resolution
    • Exiting

 

