Child and Adult Care Food Program | Nebraska Department of Education

|Administration, Record Keeping & Finance
|Income Eligibility
|Number
|Name/Description
|Date
|Format
|
|The following forms are for Fiscal Year 2020.
|NS-402-G
|Income Eligibility Guidelines for FY 2020 – guidelines effective July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020.
|6/2019
|2019-2020 IEF Guidelines
|NS-100-C
|Income Eligibility Form (IEF) – Child Care Centers – FY 2020
|6/2019
|NS-100C – Child Income Eligibility and Enrollment Form FY20
|NS-100-C Spanish
|
Spanish Income Eligibility Form (IEF) – Child Care Centers – FY 2020
|6/2019
|NS-100C – Child Income Eligibility and Enrollment Form FY20 Spanish
|NS-101-C
|Income Eligibility Form – Instructions – Child Care Centers
|6/2019
|NS-101-C Tip Sheet for Child Enrollment and IEF FY20
|NS-101-C.a
|Attachment to Income Eligibility Form to add more enrolled children or household members. This may not be used without NS-101-C.
|6/2019
|NS-100-C-a Additional Children FY20
|NS-200-A
|Income Eligibility Form (IEF) – Adult Care Centers – FY 2020
|6/2019
|NS-200A – Adult Income Eligibility and Enrollment Form FY20
|NS-201-A
|Income Eligibility Form – Instructions – Adult Care Centers
|6/2019
|NS-201-A Tip Sheet for Adult Enrollment and IEF FY20
|Alternate Translations of USDA Income Eligibility Form
|4/5/2017
|Alternate Translations of USDA Income Eligibility Form
Pricing Programs: If you have a separate charge for meals, contact Nutrition Services for a different set of income eligibility letters & instructions.
|Meal Counts & Claims
|Record of Meals and Supplements Served (RMSS) – commonly referred to as “blue and white sheets” – 11″ x 17″ – request from Nutrition Services by email or phone (800) 731-2233 or (402) 471-2488
|08/2006
Blue and White Sheets
11″ x 27″
|NS-401-G
|Monthly Claim for Reimbursement Worksheet
|04/2009
|NS-401-G Claim Worksheet
|NDE 28-017
|Claim for Reimbursement – Child Care Centers
|01/2011
|Reimbursement Claim_Child Care Centers
|NDE 28-018
|Claim for Reimbursement – Adult Care Centers
|04/2009
|Reimbursement Claim_Adult Day Centers
|Online Application and Claims
|Training Registration Instruction Manual
|03/2015
|CNP Training Registration Manual
|NS-407-G
|CACFP Agreement, Part II
|04/2018
|NS-407-G Program Application Permanent Agreement Part II
|Computer Access Application and Agreement (CNP ID and Password Access)
|NDE 01-033
|Computer Access Application and Agreement (application for ID and password)
|06/2018
|NDE-01-033 Computer Access Application
|New Center Handouts
|NDE 01-017
Page 7
|Certificate of Authority (change in responsible individuals/principals)
|06/2019
|NDE01-017-Cert-of-Authority FY20
|NDE 01-017
Page 8
|Organization Representatives Signature Page
|06/2019
|NDE01-017-Organization-Statement FY20
|W-9/ACH
|IRS W-9 and enrollment for direct deposit of claim reimbursement
|09/2019
|W9/ACH Form
|NDE 01-032
|Pre-Award Compliance Form
|11/2019
|NDE-01-032-PreAward Compliance Form
|Getting Started on the CACFP – New Sponsors/Centers
|09/2018
Getting Started on CACFP_web
Getting Started on CACFP_pdf
|Food Service Contracts – procurement
|NS-404-G
|Food Service Contract – Complete package – instructions, contract, regulations, all attachments
|10/2019
|FSMC Contract Packet Complete
|NS-404-G
|Food Service Contract Attachment D- Addendum
|04/2019
|FSMC Contract Amendment Form fillable PDF
NEW! Sample Delivery Ticket
|11/2019
|Sample Meal Delivery Ticket
|Informal Procurement Log and Policy Instructions (done annually)
|11/2019
|Informal Procurement Log
|Approved Vendor List
|11/2019
|Approved Vendor List
IMPORTANT: All contracts in excess of $50,000 per year must be submitted to and reviewed by Nutrition Services before they can be accepted and signed by the CACFP institution. Allow at least 10 working days for Nutrition Services to review the contract.
|Administrative Tools
|Introduction to the CACFP – Training Manuals for FY 2020
|11/2019
CACFP Child Care Centers Workbook FY20
CACFP Adult Day Centers Workbook FY20
|NS-405-G
|Time Certification Worksheet – use this to document time worked in CACFP if needed to prove nonprofit food service operation
|04/2018
|Time Certification Worksheet
|NS-406-G
|Sample Site Review form – for sponsors of multiple sites
|04/2019
|NS-406-G Affiliated Site Review Form
|NS-409-G
|Administrative Review procedures – steps for submitting an administrative review (appeal) regarding NDE actions
|06/2017
|Administrative Review Procedures
|Nebraska Household Contact System (for sponsors of more than one site)
|04/2005
|NE Household Contract System
| NS-413-G
|CACFP Monthly Expenditures (use to track expenses)
|04/2017
|NS-413-G Monthly Expense Worksheet
|CACFP Handbook for Sponsors of Multiple Sites
|10/2019
|Coming Soon
|Financial Viability Document
|4/2016
|Financial Viability
Family Day Care Home Sponsors
|Applications, forms and resources for sponsors of family day care homes
|
|DCH Web Resources
|Locate a sponsor – find out which home sponsors serve your county
|
|DCH Locator
|Food & Nutrition
|Number
|Name/Description
|Format
|Crediting Handbook for CACFP (Effective July 1, 2014) – does not include infants
|03/2020
|Crediting Handbook for CACFP
|Grains Chart
|Format
|Grain Chart
|08/2017
|Grain Chart
|NEW! Sample Menus
|
|1 & 2 year olds
|08/2017
|1 & 2 Year Old Sample Menu
|
|3 – 5 year olds
|08/2017
|3 – 5 Year Old Sample Menu
|
|6 – 12 year olds & 13 – 18 year olds
|08/2017
|6 – 12 & 13- 18 Year Old Sample Menu
|Adults
|08/2017
|Adult Sample Menu
|Meal Pattern Food Charts
|Meal pattern for children, ages 1 – 12
| 06/2019
|Child Meal Pattern
|Meal pattern for adults
| 06/2019
|Adult Meal Pattern
|Meal pattern for infants (birth up to first birthday)
| 06/2019
|Infant Meal Pattern
|Approved Milk Substitutes
|List of Milk Substitutes Approved for use in CACFP
| 06/2017
|Milk Substitutes
|What’s Cookin’ II Cookbook for Family Day Care Homes
|What’s Cookin’ II – recipes
*Please note that some of these recipes may no longer be creditable under the current meal pattern.*
|Recipes_pdf
|Menu Production Records
|Select the version that best meets the needs of your center.
|NS-501-A Daily Production Record – This version allows for menu, foods used and quantity prepared for breakfast, morning snack, lunch, afternoon snack, supper and evening snack
|03/2017
|Daily Production Record Ver. A
|NS-501-B Daily Production Record – This version allows for the menu, foods used, and total quantity prepared for breakfast, morning snack, lunch and afternoon snack
|03/2017
|Daily Production Record Ver. B
|Cycle menu planner – requires 8 1/2″ x 14″ paper to print
|01/2005
Cycle Menu Planner_Word
Cycle Menu Planner_PDF
|Feeding Infants
|Obligation to offer infant meals
|05/2002
|Infant Meal Offer Obligation
|Infant Meal Production Records
|03/2019
|Infant Meal Production Records
|Formula Selection and Solid Developmental Readiness Form
|03/2020
|Infant Formula Selection & Solid Foods
|
SPANISH Formula Selection and Solid Developmental Readiness Form *NEW FORM COMING SOON*
|06/2019
|Infant Formula Selection & Solid Foods_Spanish
|Feeding Infants – A Guide for Use in the Child Nutrition Programs (USDA Publication FNS-258)
|
|Feeding Infants in CNP
|Additional resources on feeding infants
|
|Infant Feeding Resources
|Special Diets
|Medical Statement- Use for medical conditions requiring meal substitutes
|4/2018
|Medical Statement
|Request for Meal Accommodation- Use for creditable meal substitutes based on personal preference
|4/2018
|Request for Meal Accommodation
|CDC Toolkit
|5/2015
|CDC Toolkit_web version
Training Resources
|CACFP Training Log – this may be used to document your CACFP staff training
|04/2007
|CACFP Training Log
|USDA Resources
USDA Food Buying Guide
Online Interactive USDA Food Buying Guide
Downloadable USDA Food Buying Guide
Child Care Recipes from USDA
|Child Care Recipes from USDA_pdf
Nibbles for Health – from USDA
Nibbles for Health_pdf (Dual language resource- English and Spanish)
|USDA Regulation & Policy
|Code of Federal Regulations
|Code of Federal Regulations
|USDA FNS CACFP Program Policy Memos
|USDA Program Policy Memos
|USDA Food & Nutrition Services Instructions
|USDA Food & Nutrition Services Instructions
|WIC Resources
|WIC Brochure (English) – 2 pages
|English WIC Brochure_pdf
|WIC Brochure (Spanish) – 2 pages
|Spanish WIC Brochure_pdf